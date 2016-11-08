Cunningham Township Board OKs salary increases and decreases

URBANA — After discussing several options and unraveling some confusion, the Cunningham Township Board unanimously voted on salary changes for the board, town clerk, town assessor and town supervisor.

The township board, made up of the same people as the Urbana City Council, decided to slash its $44.06 stipend per meeting. This comes after aldermen voted for scaled-down salary increases of $100 each year for the next four years.

Alderwoman Diane Marlin supported the cut, saying each township meeting is around 10-15 minutes long and the role doesn't require outside responsibilities.

For the next four years, town clerk Phyllis Clark, who also serves as Urbana city clerk, will get $3,700 per year, lower than the current $5,633. She described her work for the township as "minimal," consisting of making the meeting agendas and recording meeting minutes.

Clark said her workload was slightly larger before Michelle Mayol became township supervisor and took over some tasks.

"I don't know why she took it over," she said. "I presume she felt she needed to have a handle on it."

The board then discovered that full texts of the ordinances and resolutions being reviewed were not published online for the public to see in advance. Clark said Mayol had been taking on that task.

"This is the first time this (matter) is coming up," Mayol said. "So who is really paying attention, I guess."

The town assessor and supervisor will each get an increase of $900 for each of the next four years. The supervisor will also pocket an extra $2,000 in 2017.

While determining those numbers, the board asked Mayol and town assessor Dan Stebbins how many hours they work in a week. Mayol said 35-45 hours and Stebbins said it varies, so he guessed between 20 and 70 hours, depending on the project.