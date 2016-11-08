GCMS middle school evacuated

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School evacuated its students around 1 p.m. Tuesday for what the superintendent called an “on site threat.”

A woman answering the phone at the district office confirmed that the students from the middle school, located at 316 E. 19th St., in Gibson City, had been evacuated to the grade school.

She said Superintendent Jeremy Darnell and GCMS Middle School Principal Kyle Bielfeldt were at the school.

Darnell put a post on Facebook about 1:10 p.m. saying that the middle school had been evacuated.

“All students are safe and the other two buildings are proceeding with normal routine. Updates will be presented when appropriate. Thank you for your patience,” he wrote.