Jim Dey: Madigan/Rauner proxy war reaches its climax

Even by the tawdry standards of this year's legislative election in Illinois, the dirty campaign trick played against Republican state Rep. Avery Bourne of Raymond was beyond the pale.

Starting Nov. 2, manila envelopes bearing first-class postage started showing up in and around her legislative district. Inside was a picture bearing the headline "Got Avery?" It featured an image of the Bourne's face on top of a woman's nude body.

Just 22 years old when she was appointed last year to fill a vacant state House seat, Bourne is making her first run for election and enduring an incredibly ugly baptism of fire.

"Certainly, it's upsetting. Not only personally, but they've sent this to family members and supporters. Yeah, it's upsetting," said Bourne, who was a law student at Washington University in St. Louis when she was appointed to the House.

Democrats and Republicans alike have condemned the mailer, and it has not yet been — and maybe never will be — determined who sent it. A police investigation is pending.

But while extraordinary in its ugliness, the Bourne mailer indicates just how ugly campaign tactics have become in a handful of key legislative races. They've been extraordinary in both viciousness and dishonesty.

Political parties exist for the purpose of winning elections, but that's especially true this year because Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan are fighting an epic battle over the future of Illinois.

Madigan represents the status quo, while Rauner is pressing to lead the state in a new direction, and that battle touches every contest that's state-related.

Take the comptroller's race, where Republican appointee Leslie Munger (she filled the vacancy created by Judy Baar Topinka's December 2014 death) and former Democratic state Rep. Susana Mendoza. At least, that's how it's listed on the ballot — but everyone who pays attention knows Munger/Mendoza is a proxy war for Rauner/Madigan.

Take the House and Senate campaign expenditures in this year's semi-legislative election — the appellation "semi" applying because it's not an election in the traditional sense of the word. Most House and Senate districts in Illinois have been gerrymandered to produce predetermined results (can you spell r-i-g-g-e-d?), so fewer than 20 of about 150 races are competitive.

But there are high stakes involved in those contests.

Here's why.

Madigan controls the legislative process in Illinois because he enjoys Democratic supermajorities in both the House and the Senate.

He has a 71-47 supermajority over the GOP in the House, the bare minimum needed to override any Rauner vetoes with a three-fifths majority.

In the Senate, Democrats have a super-supermajority — a 39-20 margin that gives Senate President John Cullerton all the votes he needs and more to overturn a Rauner veto.

If the GOP picks up a seat or two in the Senate — or even loses ground — it doesn't matter. They're irrelevant in terms of influencing public policy either way.

But it's different in the House, where Madigan's supermajority has no margin of error. That's why Rauner only has to pick up one House seat to make his vetoes stick and, at least theoretically, force Madigan to the negotiating table.

Republicans would like to pick up more than one seat. But so would Madigan.

Two of Madigan's downstate Republican targets include Bourne and Springfield state Rep. Sara Wojcicki Jimenez. Two of Rauner's Democratic targets include state Reps. Kate Cloonen of Kankakee and Mike Smiddy of Hillsdale.

There are other targets from both parties, but their names are irrelevant. It's Rauner against Madigan, change vs. status quo everywhere.

Even the money is a proxy war. Democrats, traditionally, have enjoyed a huge financial advantage over the GOP in Illinois.

But Rauner has used his personal wealth as well as that of some Chicago businessmen hungry for change to pour millions of dollars into election resources. Madigan, in turn, also has virtually unlimited financial resources, thanks to trial lawyers and public- and private-sector unions.

The political reality is that Democrats have the advantage, thanks to the gerrymandered legislative maps drawn by Madigan and the political timing.

"As Republicans in presidential years, it's gale-force winds" against, said Patrick Brady, a former GOP state chairman. "It's very difficult to pick up seats."

Two years ago, Rauner needed to pick up one House seat to break Madigan's supermajority and couldn't get it. So he re-doubled his efforts this year, an escalation Madigan has matched at every turn.

It's been like trench warfare in World War I, huge sacrifices for minimal gains. Will one side break through? Or will the war of attrition that has been sapping Illinois' soul continue unabated?

Everyone will know more Wednesday.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.