LIVE: Election Day '16 local results

Image Gallery: 2016: Election Day » more Photo by: Robin Scholz After putting "I voted" stickers on the banner, L-R-Ljubinka Jandrich, Sue Anderson, Eileen Lichtblau and Julie Mills, all of Champaign, stop to have have their picture taken in front of the banner commemorating women's right to vote at the Susan B. Anthony memorial in downtown Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.

For our LIVE local report, click here.

For our LIVE national report, click here.

UPDATED AT 7:32 P.M. WITH EARLY-VOTING RESULTS FROM CHAMPAIGN COUNTY.

This is your headquarters for live local results of local contested races and referendums. The results will be updated as they arrive from area county clerks and election commissions after polls close at 7 p.m. CST.

All results are unofficial; an "x" before a name or decision indicates the apparent winner.

Here are the abbreviations used:

NA = not available

D = Democrat

Grn = Green

Ind = independent

Lib = Libertarian

R = Republican

Check back here often for updates or bookmark this page and hit refresh.

Results follow below: