LIVE: Election Day '16 local results
UPDATED AT 7:32 P.M. WITH EARLY-VOTING RESULTS FROM CHAMPAIGN COUNTY.
This is your headquarters for live local results of local contested races and referendums. The results will be updated as they arrive from area county clerks and election commissions after polls close at 7 p.m. CST.
All results are unofficial; an "x" before a name or decision indicates the apparent winner.
Here are the abbreviations used:
NA = not available
D = Democrat
Grn = Green
Ind = independent
Lib = Libertarian
R = Republican
|PRESIDENT
|Needed to win: 270 of 538 electoral votes
|Nationwide
|xxx,xxx of 171,330 precincts
|xx%
|Hillary Clinton-D
|xx,xxx,xxx
|xx%
|X states
|xx electoral votes
|Donald Trump-R
|xx,xxx,xxx
|xx%
|X states
|xx electoral votes
|Gary Johnson-Lib
|xx,xxx,xxx
|xx%
|X states
|xx electoral votes
|Jill Stein-Grn
|xx,xxx,xxx
|xx%
|X states
|xx electoral votes
|Illinois
|xx,xxx of 10,088 precincts
|xx%
|Hillary Clinton-D
|x,xxx,xxx
|xx%
|Donald Trump-R
|x,xxx,xxx
|xx%
|Gary Johnson-Lib
|xxx,xxx
|xx%
|Jill Stein-Grn
|xxx,xxx
|xx%
|CONGRESS
|Senate
|xx,xxx of 10,088 precincts
|xx%
|Mark Kirk-R
|x,xxx,xxx
|Tammy Duckworth-D
|x,xxx,xxx
|Scott Summers-Grn
|xxx,xxx
|Kenton McMillen-Lib
|xxx,xxx
|13th House District
|xxx of 504 precincts
|xx%
|Rodney Davis-R
|xxx,xxx
|Mark Wicklund-D
|xxx,xxx
|18th House District
|xxx of 778 precincts
|xx%
|Darin LaHood-R
|xxx,xxx
|Junius Rodriguez-D
|xxx,xxx
|ILLINOIS
|Comptroller
|xx,xxx of 10,088 precincts
|xx%
|Leslie Geissler Munger-R
|x,xxx,xxx
|Susana Mendoza-D
|x,xxx,xxx
|Tim Curtin-Grn
|xxx,xxx
|Claire Ball-Lib
|xxx,xxx
|ILLINOIS LEGISLATURE
|52nd Senate District
|xxx of 155 precincts
|xx%
|Scott Bennett-D
|xx,xxx
|Michael P. Madigan-R
|x,xxx
|101st House District
|xxx of 99 precincts
|xx%
|Bill Mitchell-R
|xx,xxx
|Christine Law-D
|xx,xxx
|110th House District
|xxx of 118 precincts
|xx%
|Reggie Phillips-R
|xx,xxx
|Dennis Malak-D
|xx,xxx
|CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
|Auditor
|George Danos-D
|19,779
|56.35%
|John Farney-R
|15,321
|43.65%
|Coroner
|Alexander Rounds-D
|17,102
|49.70%
|Duane Northrup-R
|17,310
|50.30%
|Recorder of Deeds
|Matthew Duco-D
|18,398
|53.23%
|Mark Shelden-R
|16,163
|46.77%
|State’s Attorney
|Julia Rietz-D
|22,258
|63.19%
|George Vargas-R
|12,965
|36.81%
|County Board District 5
|Peter Tracy-D
|2,341
|53.68%
|Jon Rector-R
|2,020
|46.32%
|County Board District 11
|James Tinsley-D
|1,672
|68.67%
|Barbara Burch Rogers-R
|763
|31.33%
|DOUGLAS COUNTY
|State’s Attorney
|Bryant Hitchings-D
|xx
|Kate Watson-R
|xx
|IROQUOIS COUNTY
|County Board District 1
|Vote for 2
|Chad Alan McGinnis-R
|xx
|Michael McTaggart-R
|xx
|Macklin D. Berry-D
|xx
|County Board District 3
|Vote for 2
|Charles R. Alt-R
|Xx
|Marvin Stichnoth-R
|Xx
|Dustin Wells-D
|Xx
|Charles Hartke-Ind
|Xx
|PIATT COUNTY
|County Board District 1
|Randy Jo Keith-R
|xx
|Evan Smith-D
|xx
|VERMILION COUNTY
|Auditor
|Linda Lucas-Anstey-D
|Xx
|Bill Wright-R
|xx
|Coroner
|Steve Cornett-D
|xx
|Jane C. Mcfadden-R
|xx
|County Board District 1
|Vermilion
|Paul T. Manion-D
|xx
|Darren Duncan-R
|xx
|County Board District 2
|Vermilion
|Vote for 2
|Timothy M. Rollins-D
|xx
|Charles D. Mockbee III-R
|xx
|Kevin Gail Green-R
|xx
|County Board District 3
|Vermilion
|Full 4-year term
|Lori A. DeYoung-D
|xx
|Charles D. Nesbitt-R
|xx
|Unexpired 2-year term
|Jason Asaad-D
|xx
|Joe Eakle-R
|xx
|County Board District 4
|Vermilion
|Vote for 2
|John Barton-D
|Xx
|Dale Ghibaudy-D
|Xx
|Robert Weaver-R
|xx
|Marla Mackiewicz-R
|Xx
|County Board District 5
|Danville, Vermilion
|Vicci L. Kinney-D
|xx
|Crisi Walls-R
|xx
|County Board District 6
|Danville, Vermilion
|Vote for 2
|Frankie B. Wright-D
|xx
|Deanna R. Witzel-R
|xx
|Tom Morse-R
|xx
|County Board District 7
|Danville, Vermilion
|Cari West-D
|xx
|Jerry H. Askren-R
|xx
|Michael Dodge-Ind
|xx
|County Board District 8
|Danville
|Full 4-year term; Vote for 2
|Robert Boyd-D
|xx
|Nancy O’Kane-D
|xx
|Kevin M. Davis-R
|xx
|Donald Edward Crews Jr.-R
|xx
|Unexpired 2-year term
|Phearn M. Butler-D
|xx
|Brad Wheeler-R
|xx
|County Board District 9
|Danville, Vermilion
|Becky A. Stark-D
|xx
|Hau T. Swearingen-R
|xx
|ILLINOIS JUDICIARY
|3rd Appellate District
|Retain Vicki R. Wright?
|Yes
|NA
|No
|NA
|4th Appellate District
|Retain James Knecht?
|Yes
|NA
|No
|NA
|5th Circuit
|Retain James Glenn?
|Yes
|NA
|No
|NA
|Retain Teresa Righter?
|Yes
|NA
|No
|NA
|Retain Matt Sullivan?
|Yes
|NA
|No
|NA
|6th Circuit
|Retain Heidi Ladd?
|Yes
|NA
|No
|NA
|11th Circuit
|Retain Scott Drazewski?
|Yes
|NA
|No
|NA
|21st Circuit
|Retain Kathy Bradshaw Elliott?
|Yes
|NA
|No
|NA
|REFERENDUMS
|Champaign County
|Elected county executive?
|Yes
|14,277
|48.97%
|No
|14,876
|51.03%
|County board chair elected countywide?
|Yes
|21,381
|65.87%
|No
|11,080
|34.13%
|Quarter-cent sales tax for facilities?
|Yes
|11,276
|33.12%
|No
|22,774
|66.88%
|Champaign Unit 4 schools
|$183.4 million for school building bonds?
|Yes
|12,208
|65.25%
|No
|6,503
|34.75%
|Nonbinding: Legalize, regulate marijuana?
|City of Champaign Township
|Yes
|10,245
|70.71%
|No
|4,244
|29.29%
|Cunningham Township
|Yes
|5,427
|75.39%
|No
|1,772
|24.61%
|Rantoul Park District
|Dissolve park district?
|Yes
|695
|47.25%
|No
|776
|52.75%
|East Bend Road & Bridge
|Champaign County
|Increase the limiting rate?
|Yes
|20
|36.36%
|No
|35
|63.64%
|Iroquois County
|Quarter-cent sales tax for public safety?
|Yes
|xx
|No
|xx
|PBL School District
|Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, Livingston, Vermilion
|$31.425 million school building bonds?
|Yes
|xx
|No
|xx
|Authority to arrange for electrical supply?
|Village of Atwood
|Douglas, Piatt
|Yes
|xx
|No
|xzx
|Village of Bement
|Piatt
|Yes
|xx
|No
|xzx
|DeWitt County
|Unincorporated
|Yes
|xx
|No
|xx
|Village of Sidell
|Vermilion
|Yes
|xx
|No
|xzx
|Village of Westville
|Vermilion
|Become home rule?
|Yes
|xx
|No
|xx
