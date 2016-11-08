Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

LIVE: Election Day '16 local results
Tue, 11/08/2016 - 6:53pm | The News-Gazette
2016: Election Day
After putting "I voted" stickers on the banner, L-R-Ljubinka Jandrich, Sue Anderson, Eileen Lichtblau and Julie Mills, all of Champaign, stop to have have their picture taken in front of the banner commemorating women's right to vote at the Susan B. Anthony memorial in downtown Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.

For our LIVE local report, click here.

For our LIVE national report, click here.

UPDATED AT 7:32 P.M. WITH EARLY-VOTING RESULTS FROM CHAMPAIGN COUNTY.

This is your headquarters for live local results of local contested races and referendums. The results will be updated as they arrive from area county clerks and election commissions after polls close at 7 p.m. CST.

All results are unofficial; an "x" before a name or decision indicates the apparent winner.

Here are the abbreviations used:
NA = not available
D = Democrat
Grn = Green
Ind = independent
Lib = Libertarian
R = Republican

Check back here often for updates or bookmark this page and hit refresh.

Results follow below:

PRESIDENT Needed to win: 270 of 538 electoral votes  
Nationwide xxx,xxx of 171,330 precincts xx%
Hillary Clinton-D xx,xxx,xxx xx%
  X states xx electoral votes
Donald Trump-R xx,xxx,xxx xx%
  X states xx electoral votes
Gary Johnson-Lib xx,xxx,xxx xx%
  X states xx electoral votes
Jill Stein-Grn xx,xxx,xxx xx%
  X states xx electoral votes
     
Illinois xx,xxx of 10,088 precincts xx%
Hillary Clinton-D x,xxx,xxx xx%
Donald Trump-R x,xxx,xxx xx%
Gary Johnson-Lib xxx,xxx xx%
Jill Stein-Grn xxx,xxx xx%
     
     
CONGRESS    
Senate xx,xxx of 10,088 precincts xx%
Mark Kirk-R x,xxx,xxx  
Tammy Duckworth-D x,xxx,xxx  
Scott Summers-Grn xxx,xxx  
Kenton McMillen-Lib xxx,xxx  
     
13th House District xxx of 504 precincts xx%
Rodney Davis-R xxx,xxx  
Mark Wicklund-D xxx,xxx  
     
18th House District xxx of 778 precincts xx%
Darin LaHood-R xxx,xxx  
Junius Rodriguez-D xxx,xxx  
     
     
ILLINOIS    
Comptroller xx,xxx of 10,088 precincts xx%
Leslie Geissler Munger-R x,xxx,xxx  
Susana Mendoza-D x,xxx,xxx  
Tim Curtin-Grn xxx,xxx  
Claire Ball-Lib xxx,xxx  
     
     
ILLINOIS LEGISLATURE    
52nd Senate District xxx of 155 precincts xx%
Scott Bennett-D xx,xxx  
Michael P. Madigan-R x,xxx  
     
101st House District xxx of 99 precincts xx%
Bill Mitchell-R xx,xxx  
Christine Law-D xx,xxx  
     
110th House District xxx of 118 precincts xx%
Reggie Phillips-R xx,xxx  
Dennis Malak-D xx,xxx  
     
     
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY    
Auditor    
George Danos-D 19,779 56.35%
John Farney-R 15,321 43.65%
     
Coroner    
Alexander Rounds-D 17,102 49.70%
Duane Northrup-R 17,310 50.30%
     
Recorder of Deeds    
Matthew Duco-D 18,398 53.23%
Mark Shelden-R 16,163 46.77%
     
State’s Attorney    
Julia Rietz-D 22,258 63.19%
George Vargas-R 12,965 36.81%
     
County Board District 5    
Peter Tracy-D 2,341 53.68%
Jon Rector-R 2,020 46.32%
     
County Board District 11    
James Tinsley-D 1,672 68.67%
Barbara Burch Rogers-R 763 31.33%
     
     
DOUGLAS COUNTY    
State’s Attorney    
Bryant Hitchings-D xx  
Kate Watson-R xx  
     
     
IROQUOIS COUNTY    
County Board District 1 Vote for 2  
Chad Alan McGinnis-R xx  
Michael McTaggart-R xx  
Macklin D. Berry-D xx  
     
County Board District 3 Vote for 2  
Charles R. Alt-R Xx  
Marvin Stichnoth-R Xx  
Dustin Wells-D Xx  
Charles Hartke-Ind Xx  
     
     
PIATT COUNTY    
County Board District 1    
Randy Jo Keith-R xx  
Evan Smith-D xx  
     
     
VERMILION COUNTY    
Auditor    
Linda Lucas-Anstey-D Xx  
Bill Wright-R xx  
     
Coroner    
Steve Cornett-D xx  
Jane C. Mcfadden-R xx  
     
County Board District 1 Vermilion  
Paul T. Manion-D xx  
Darren Duncan-R xx  
     
County Board District 2 Vermilion  
Vote for 2    
Timothy M. Rollins-D xx  
Charles D. Mockbee III-R xx  
Kevin Gail Green-R xx  
     
County Board District 3 Vermilion  
Full 4-year term    
Lori A. DeYoung-D xx  
Charles D. Nesbitt-R xx  
     
Unexpired 2-year term    
Jason Asaad-D xx  
Joe Eakle-R xx  
     
County Board District 4 Vermilion  
Vote for 2    
John Barton-D Xx  
Dale Ghibaudy-D Xx  
Robert Weaver-R xx  
Marla Mackiewicz-R Xx  
     
County Board District 5 Danville, Vermilion  
Vicci L. Kinney-D xx  
Crisi Walls-R xx  
     
County Board District 6 Danville, Vermilion  
Vote for 2    
Frankie B. Wright-D xx  
Deanna R. Witzel-R xx  
Tom Morse-R xx  
     
County Board District 7 Danville, Vermilion  
Cari West-D xx  
Jerry H. Askren-R xx  
Michael Dodge-Ind xx  
     
County Board District 8 Danville  
Full 4-year term; Vote for 2    
Robert Boyd-D xx  
Nancy O’Kane-D xx  
Kevin M. Davis-R xx  
Donald Edward Crews Jr.-R xx  
     
Unexpired 2-year term    
Phearn M. Butler-D xx  
Brad Wheeler-R xx  
     
County Board District 9 Danville, Vermilion  
Becky A. Stark-D xx  
Hau T. Swearingen-R xx  
     
     
ILLINOIS JUDICIARY    
3rd Appellate District    
Retain Vicki R. Wright?    
Yes NA  
No NA  
     
4th Appellate District    
Retain James Knecht?    
Yes NA  
No NA  
     
5th Circuit    
Retain James Glenn?    
Yes NA  
No NA  
Retain Teresa Righter?    
Yes NA  
No NA  
Retain Matt Sullivan?    
Yes NA  
No NA  
     
6th Circuit    
Retain Heidi Ladd?    
Yes NA  
No NA  
     
11th Circuit    
Retain Scott Drazewski?    
Yes NA  
No NA  
     
21st Circuit    
Retain Kathy Bradshaw Elliott?    
Yes NA  
No NA  
     
     
REFERENDUMS    
Champaign County    
Elected county executive?    
Yes 14,277 48.97%
No 14,876 51.03%
County board chair elected countywide?    
Yes 21,381 65.87%
No 11,080 34.13%
Quarter-cent sales tax for facilities?    
Yes 11,276 33.12%
No 22,774 66.88%
     
Champaign Unit 4 schools    
$183.4 million for school building bonds?    
Yes 12,208 65.25%
No 6,503 34.75%
     
Nonbinding: Legalize, regulate marijuana?    
City of Champaign Township    
Yes 10,245 70.71%
No 4,244 29.29%
Cunningham Township    
Yes 5,427 75.39%
No 1,772 24.61%
     
Rantoul Park District    
Dissolve park district?    
Yes 695 47.25%
No 776 52.75%
     
East Bend Road & Bridge Champaign County  
Increase the limiting rate?    
Yes 20 36.36%
No 35 63.64%
     
Iroquois County    
Quarter-cent sales tax for public safety?    
Yes xx  
No xx  
     
PBL School District Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, Livingston, Vermilion  
$31.425 million school building bonds?    
Yes xx  
No xx  
     
Authority to arrange for electrical supply?    
Village of Atwood Douglas, Piatt  
Yes xx  
No xzx  
Village of Bement Piatt  
Yes xx  
No xzx  
DeWitt County Unincorporated  
Yes xx  
No xx  
Village of Sidell Vermilion  
Yes xx  
No xzx  
     
Village of Westville Vermilion  
Become home rule?    
Yes xx  
No xx  

 

