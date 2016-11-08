LIVE: Election Day '16

Video: Tom Kacich: What to expect on Election Night » more Videographer: The News-Gazette Tom Kacich, covering his 11th presidential election, wonders whether Donald Trump can win Champaign County. 'Who knows this year?' Other Related Content Election Day: What you should know

6 a.m.

No need to buckle in for another of those World Series Game 7 kind of nights, where it’s well past your usual bedtime before we know the outcome. Experts who our JEFF D'ALESSIO caught up with on Election Eve predict you’ll know the identity of the 45th president well before midnight — or 2:31 a.m. CT, when NBC called it for Jimmy Carter 40 years ago. Here’s when they recommend tuning in to your network of choice. (All times Central).

➜ It’s a much easier question to answer than “What time will the loser concede?” says UI professor and N-G regular BRIAN GAINES. Put him down for “9:30 at the earliest” — a half-hour before Fox News was first to call the 2008 election for Barack Obama. But, Gaines is quick to add, “a Donald Trump win would almost certainly have to be a late one,” well after 11 p.m.

➜ “By 8 to 8:30, we will know about Florida and North Carolina, two states that Donald Trump needs to win and in which Hillary Clinton leads. This will give us the first hint. Within a half-hour, we should know about Pennsylvania. So I would think by 9 or a little after, we will know whether Hillary Clinton has made it or it is going to be a long night,” says University of Michigan professor MIKE TRAUGOTT, whom Gallup recruited in 2013 to help review its methods after its poor polling performance the year before.

➜ The last time a Clinton won the White House (1996, Bill over Bob Dole), the drama was over early, with The Associated Press calling it at 8. That seems like a stretch in any scenario here, so Champaign’s GEORGE WILL is going with 9:15. That’s based on voting closing in key states at 6 p.m. (Virginia), 6:30 (North Carolina) and 7 (Florida, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania).

➜ That wouldn’t surprise Notre Dame’s ROBERT SCHMUHL, one of the foremost experts on politics and the press: “Given the breakneck speed of the media today and the intensity of this year’s presidential campaign, we’ll see the declaration of a winner before the dust gets a chance to settle. A guess might be around 9 or 9:30.”

➜ The “unwritten rule” of network television is not to make a call until the polls close out west, says former CNN anchor AARON BROWN. That’s 10 p.m., the latest presidential historian DOUGLAS BRINKLEY expects a call.

➜ Complicating matters: “It takes California a long time to count ballots,” says longtime former CNN senior political analyst BILL SCHNEIDER, now a professor at UCLA. “But if the exit poll shows Clinton with a big lead in California, AP will call it based on the exit poll.” Put him down for shortly after 10 — that is, “unless Florida is still in play.”