Officials hope to have Windsor Road open by week's end

A section of Windsor Road in Urbana that has been reduced to two lanes since a construction project began more than two years ago could be re-opened to all four lanes of traffic by the end of this week or sooner.



Assistant city engineer Craig Shonkwiler said Tuesday morning that city crews and the contractor on the project, Stark Excavating, have made good progress since work began last week to re-open the road, including repairing the open holes in the pavement with new concrete. Shonkwiler said some striping of the road was completed before the rain showers hit Tuesday morning, but he said he's hopeful the rest will be completed on Wednesday.



The striping work on Windsor Road will take place between Lincoln Avenue and Boulder Drive from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Delays could be up to one hour, so you should avoid the area.



Shonkwiler said traffic signals have to be adjusted as well before the road can be re-opened.



Windsor Road has been reduced to two lanes while the city and others have tried to figure out why the new pavement continues to crack.