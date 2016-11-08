Service Club of the Week: American Legion Auxiliary Post 1015 in Mahomet

Photo by: Amelia Benner/Mahomet Citizen Sheila Maxwell of American Legion Auxiliary Post 1015 in Mahomet presents her organization's scholarships to Andrew Benedum, Cameron Burgess and Alexis Rosenbery.

About the club

President: Barbara Lynn.

Origin: Founded in the 1940s.

Meets: 10 a.m. on the third Thursday of the month at 412 E. Main St., Mahomet.

On tap: District Auxiliary President Cinda Held will visit the post.

Did you know? Every December, the group holds a bazaar at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church as a fundraiser.

Memory lane: When the Wall That Heals made its appearance at Lake of the Woods earlier this year, the auxiliary donated beverages for the volunteers.

Proudest of

1. Under Lynn's leadership, the auxiliary annually presents scholarships to Mahomet-Seymour students.

2. Becky Byrd organized efforts to host, feed and play bingo with veterans from Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville.

3. During a poppy drive organized by Keri Nekrasz, members stood at different locations around Mahomet and collected donations for scholarships and veterans.

Coming up

1. The group will host a free ham and beans dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7 in commemoration of the bombing at Pearl Harbor.

2. When a veteran or a veteran's spouse dies, the women of the post appear at the funeral in uniform to support the family.

3. The group plans to send care packages to enlisted service people from the Mahomet area.