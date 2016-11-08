UI Alumni Association leader resigns

The longest serving leader in the history of the University of Illinois Alumni Association has stepped down.



The UI Alumni Association Board of Directors Executive Committee accepted Loren Taylor's resignation on Friday of last week.



Taylor had been serving as President and CEO of the association since 1998 and worked in the alumni relations field for the more than thirty years. Taylor said he felt it was time to explore a new chapter in his career and for the association to renew its vision for the future. He said the association achieved much during his 18-year tenure, such as construction of the Alice Campbell Alumni Center, the growth and impact of the Illinois Connection advocacy program, and the re-establishment of a role for the alumni association to recommend board of trustees candidates to the governor.



UI President Tim Killeen said Taylor is to be commended for his loyalty and diligence in serving the university and its legion of alumni for nearly two decades. Alumni association board chairman Bill Stratton and the executive committee of the board will work with Alumni Association Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Andrea Ballinger and university leadership on a succession plan.