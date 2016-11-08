UI funding bill set to be filed in Legislature this week

URBANA — A bill to provide the University of Illinois with stable funding and regulatory relief in exchange for meeting specific benchmarks on student access and achievement will be filed in the Illinois Legislature this week, its Senate sponsor said.

But the Investment, Performance and Accountability Commitment, pushed by UI President Tim Killeen, will likely not be taken up by legislators until the next General Assembly convenes in January, state Sen. Bill Cunningham, D-Chicago, said Monday.

Cunningham, chairman of the Illinois Senate Higher Education Committee, is sponsoring the legislation along with Rep. Mike Zalewski, D-Riverside. It will be formally unveiled at Thursday's UI Board of Trustees' meeting in Chicago. Trustees are also scheduled to hold three committee meetings Wednesday afternoon.

The bill would provide the UI with "baseline" funding equal to its fiscal 2015 appropriation — about $662 million — then tie growth to the rate of inflation, Cunningham said. It would also provide regulatory relief for the UI, where faculty members have complained that cumbersome procurement rules hamper their efforts to win grants and purchase lab equipment.

In exchange, the UI would have to meet a half-dozen benchmarks on graduation rates, financial aid, tuition and in-state enrollment, UI faculty and administrators said.

Further details won't be released until Thursday, when trustees will vote on a resolution endorsing the proposed five-year agreement with the state, officials said.

"The university is essentially following a budgeting-for-results formula with this proposal, saying that if we get stable funding there are a number of goals we can reach. I think that's just the right way for the state to budget," Cunningham said.

He hasn't talked to Senate President John Cullerton about it but said other members of the Higher Education Committee support the concept.

"Of course, the difficulty is the environment in Springfield right now. Anything that has a price tag attached to it" will be a tough sell in the Legislature, given that the state is in its second year without a full budget, Cunningham said. He emphasized that whatever is introduced this week won't necessarily be the final product.

"I think it can serve as a template, not only for other institutions of higher learning in the state but for other state agencies," Cunningham said.

'The devil's in the details'

Members of the campus Senate Executive Committee agreed Monday to draft a resolution supporting the plan, but they want to see more specifics first.

"The devil's in the details," said Professor Mark Steinberg. "Knowing what the metrics are is key."

Steinberg asked whether Killeen had gathered faculty input, given that some of the benchmarks are tied to academics.

The UI president had an extensive discussion with the University Senates Conference, a faculty advisory board from the three UI campuses, said Professor Nicholas Burbules. But the group hasn't seen a final draft of the document, said Professor Harley Johnson.

Chancellor Robert Jones said Killeen has been trying to quietly gauge how receptive legislators might be before unveiling the plan, but he said the measure has bipartisan support. Killeen, who worked on a similar effort at the State University of New York, has discussed the idea for months and said last week that the UI was moving ahead with it.

Jones, former president at SUNY's University at Albany, said the New York version created new opportunities for his former campus and helped administrators make better financial plans.

'Achievable' benchmarks

Some UI faculty members suggested specific benchmarks to include, such as the amount of public service work done by professors.

Interim Provost Ed Feser cautioned against including too many, saying the UI wants to focus on a "few core metrics" in return for stable funding and the ability to plan — not be "managed by the state." A university-wide team tried to identify "targets we felt we could meet," he said.

It's important that the benchmarks be set by the university rather than imposed by the state, and that they be "realistic and achievable," Burbules added.

Professor Gay Miller emphasized that the agreement is a two-way street, and said it should clarify what the UI's obligations will be if the state doesn't come through on its funding guarantees. UI employees are suffering the consequences of the Legislature's failure to honor past commitments to pension funding, Burbules said.

Professors also said regulatory relief is a critical component.

Cunningham said "a lot of people" believe the General Assembly and then-Gov. Pat Quinn "overcorrected" with some of the procurement reforms approved after the corruption scandals of the Rod Blagojevich administration.

"We sort of handcuffed colleges and universities when it comes to applying for federal grants and corporate grants," he said.

Some legislators are hesitant to relax those rules, but he believes the UI has a "pretty good argument to make."