UPDATE: GCMS middle school 'clear and safe'

UPDATE 3 P.M.

GIBSON CITY Gibson City-Melvin Sibley schools Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said the middle school is "clear and safe" following an evacuation about two hours earlier as a result of an "on site threat."

"Students and staff managed the evacuation very well. Administration will manage the situation moving forward," Darnell said on the district's Facebook page.

He was not immediately available to answer questions about what prompted the evacuation.

Approximately 220 sixth, seventh and eighth-graders were evacuated from the middle school to the grade school while the threat was investigated.



She said Superintendent Jeremy Darnell and GCMS Middle School Principal Kyle Bielfeldt were at the school.

Darnell put a post on Facebook about 1:10 p.m. saying that the middle school had been evacuated.

“All students are safe and the other two buildings are proceeding with normal routine. Updates will be presented when appropriate. Thank you for your patience,” he wrote.