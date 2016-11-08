Updated: UI Alumni Association leader resigns

New 12:46 p.m. Tuesday:



The former head of the University of Illinois Alumni Association said it was his decision to leave the organization, not anyone with the university.



Loren Taylor told WDWS on Tuesday that he first started thinking about leaving the alumni association about a year ago. Taylor's resignation was accepted by the UI Alumni Association Board of Directors Executive Committee last Friday. Taylor had led the organization since 1998, making him the longest serving leader in the history of the organization.



Taylor said it was a hard decision to leave his "dream job" for the last 18 years.

Taylor said he is most proud of the fact that the alumni association has always represented the voice of UI alumni. He added that there has been an ongoing effort the last nine months or so to make the UI Alumni Association at all three university campuses more closely aligned with the school's foundation.



Taylor said he isn't sure what his next step will be, but he said he and his wife love the community and the university. He said it is too early to say whether he will end up in another role at the UI in the future.



Original story 10:21 a.m. Tuesday:



The longest serving leader in the history of the University of Illinois Alumni Association has stepped down.



The UI Alumni Association Board of Directors Executive Committee accepted Loren Taylor's resignation on Friday of last week.



Taylor had been serving as President and CEO of the association since 1998 and worked in the alumni relations field for the more than thirty years. Taylor said he felt it was time to explore a new chapter in his career and for the association to renew its vision for the future. He said the association achieved much during his 18-year tenure, such as construction of the Alice Campbell Alumni Center, the growth and impact of the Illinois Connection advocacy program, and the re-establishment of a role for the alumni association to recommend board of trustees candidates to the governor.



UI President Tim Killeen said Taylor is to be commended for his loyalty and diligence in serving the university and its legion of alumni for nearly two decades. Alumni association board chairman Bill Stratton and the executive committee of the board will work with Alumni Association Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Andrea Ballinger and university leadership on a succession plan.