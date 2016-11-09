Champaign County sales-tax increase handily voted down

URBANA — Voters trounced a proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase for Champaign County facilities, which was labeled a "jail tax" by opponents.

The facilities tax proposal failed with 70 percent voting "no."

"It was hard to think that this might pass when the (Champaign school district) tax was also on the ballot," said Champaign County Board Chairwoman Pattsi Petrie, the Champaign Democrat who was among the biggest supporters of the facilities tax.

The tax, which had a 12-year sunset clause, would not have applied to food, medicine or titled vehicles. It would have cost the median household in the county about $18.35 annually.

It was proposed as a way to raise money for dozens of county projects, including an upgrade to the county's aging information technology system; replacing the sheriff's office; addressing approximately $22 million in deferred maintenance, including needs at the county nursing home; moving the Brookens Administrative Center offices to downtown Urbana; and building a $5 million community behavioral health center.

But the part that drew the most fire was money proposed to close the downtown Urbana jail and consolidate correctional facilities at the satellite jail in east Urbana. Opponents said they wanted to see more money spent on programs to prevent people from ending up in jail.

Petrie said the county got a facility action plan out of the process, which includes a blueprint for rehabilitated facilities and building maintenance.

"There's never been one before," she said. "That was a huge step that this board accomplished. There was an 18-3 vote on it, which was quite positive.

"But now, the board will need to step back and evaluate the situation. The maintenance issues won't go away. They'll only get worse, and that's going to cost us more money," she said. "People are going to have to see whether things are going to have to be eliminated as county services so that we can make our budget."

Another option, she acknowledged, is to go to voters again in the spring.

"The first time that can happen is April. The decision (to place the question on the ballot) would have to be done by the 15th of January. That's very fast," she said. "It's hard to say. To get a decision made by the 15th of January means there would have to be a special meeting called."

And it's unclear who would lead the new board that gets seated on Dec. 1. Petrie has said she wants to continue as board chair but she may be challenged by another Democrat.