Champaign felon gets 3 years for having ammunition

URBANA — A Champaign man with a criminal past that prohibits him from having a gun or ammunition was sentenced to prison for having ammunition.

William E. Grier, 48, of the 1400 block of Joanne Lane turned himself in Wednesday to begin serving a three-year prison term for unlawful use of weapons by a felon. He pleaded guilty to that on Oct. 31 before Judge Heidi Ladd, admitting that on April 15 he had ammunition for a .380 firearm in his home.

Champaign police did a court-authorized search of Grier's home on that day looking for evidence of cannabis sales.

They found almost 4 ounces of cannabis, a scale, plastic bags, $1,100 cash and 14 rounds of ammunition in the house.

Grier admitted to police that he had been selling cannabis to make money and that he had found the ammunition and kept it.

In exchange for his plea, another charge alleging he had cannabis for sale was dismissed.

Court records show he had prior convictions for aggravated battery to a child, armed violence, aggravated battery, domestic battery, battery, violation of an order of protection and possession of a controlled substance.