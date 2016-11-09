Executive proposal wins out in Champaign County

Other Related Content Democrats keep control of Champaign County Board

URBANA — Voters approved two separate ballot questions to change the way leadership is chosen for the Champaign County Board.

But the one that takes precedence, because it is a change in the form of county government, is a proposal to adopt a county executive form of government, said County Clerk Gordy Hulten.

"It's not simply a change in the internal leadership structure of the county board," he said.

The county-executive proposal was promoted by the Champaign County Farm Bureau and the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce. It was approved by voters, 50.27 percent to 49.73 percent, or by just 393 votes.

The second proposal, developed by the county board after the Farm Bureau and chamber had detailed their idea, actually had much greater voter support. It was approved, 68 percent to 32 percent, or by more than 23,000 votes. It called for the countywide election of the board chair by voters rather than the 22 board members.

"Champaign County is going to elect its first county executive in two years," said Garrett Hill, the public policy director for the chamber of commerce. "They both passed, so I think that sends a strong message that people really wanted to reform county government. A lot of people showed up and voted yes for reform."

He said the vote for the county executive "didn't seem to be vary partisan. Support came from all corners of the county, Democrat, Republican, independent."

The chamber of commerce and farm bureau had said that partisan infighting was damaging the county board's ability to get things done. Three times in the last 12 years, a small number of Democrats joined with the board's Republicans to select a candidate not supported by the Democratic caucus. In 2014, it meant that the board's 10 Republicans worked with two Democrats to seat Pattsi Petrie as the county board chair over the Democratic caucus choice, Josh Hartke.

Only one other county in Illinois, Will, has an elected county executive.

Opponents of the executive said that it would allow for the election countywide of a partisan candidate who would set the county budget, make appointments and veto county board votes. It also would permit the county executive to hire his or her own leadership staff.

"Now the actual hard work begins, of getting a good executive," Hill said.

He said the chamber and the Farm Bureau "definitely want to be involved in making sure that Champaign County has a good executive, Democrat, Republican, we want the best for Champaign County," he said.