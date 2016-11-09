Farney remains Champaign County auditor by razor-thin margin

Photo by: Provided Incumbent Champaign County Auditor John Farmey, a Republican from rural Urbana. Image

URBANA — John Farney has lived the scenario that played out Tuesday night before. In 2012, during his initial run for Champaign County auditor, the Republican's race against Democratic challenger George Danos came down to the wire, with Farney winning by a margin of 2,036 votes.

Tuesday's rematch between Farney and Danos was even tighter, with the incumbent collecting 50.08 percent of the vote, narrowly defeating the Champaign challenger with 49.92 percent. When all the votes were counted, Farney had 42,516 votes to Danos' 42,385, for a margin of 131.

"The roller coaster was very similar," Farney said. "We always expect it to be a close race."

Farney pointed to the big push to get students on the University of Illinois campus out to vote this time around as a reason the vote ended up being as close as it was against Danos.

"Obviously, we saw a huge turnout on campus, so that affected it," Farney said. "The campus area traditionally votes Democratic, and that held true again this year."

Farney spent the evening at his home in rural Urbana, following the results with his wife, mother, in-laws and neighbors.

"That's my core support group, the folks who've been with me through thick and thin, and I couldn't think of a better place to be than that," Farney said.

Now that the election is over, Farney's looking forward to focusing on his work in the auditor's office. He pointed to ongoing issues with the Champaign County Nursing Home and the budgetary impact of the facilities sales tax not passing as issues that need to be addressed soon.

"There are some issues facing the county right now. I've always tried my hardest to be able to multitask," Farney said. "The end of the year is coming up and that's when our busy season starts once again; it's a vicious cycle, but we certainly enjoy it."