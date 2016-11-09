The Health Reporter Is In: Nov. 9, 2016

Questions? Ask them here and veteran health reporter Deb Pressey will chase down an answer

Q: It seems like the flu shot, the pneumonia shot and the shingles shot are all encouraged for seniors this time of year. Is it safe to get all three of them at once?

A: Shingles and pneumonia shots might be recommended for you this time of year, if you fall into the recommended groups for these vaccinations, because you came in for your flu shot and it’s considered a good opportunity to get you triple-covered.

And there isn’t any danger to getting all three of these shots at the same time, according to both Janet Roadcap, a pharmacist at Complete Care Pharmacy, and Toni Kerney, a nurse who runs Carle’s flu shot clinics.

In fact, they both said getting all three of those shots together means your body will work on developing the immune response to all three together — whereas separating them by a few days or a week or so means the immune response to the subsequent vaccinations won’t be as good, because your body will still be dealing with the previous ones.

“If not all at once, they should be separated by 28 days,” Roadcap said.

Carle will administer all three at once in doctors’ offices, but is focusing strictly on flu shots at its public, walk-in flu shot clinics, Kerney said.

That’s because there are so many people at different stages of pneumococcal vaccination and patient memory isn’t always the best about when and what kind of vaccine they got, she said.

There are two different pneumococcal vaccine types, and they’re intended for different age groups and different uses. One of the vaccines, the 13-strain Prevnar 13, is for children younger than 5, anyone 6-64 with certain medical conditions, and as the first dose for adults 65 and older.

The 23-strain Pneumovax is recommended for adults 65 and older as a second dose — taken a year after their first dose — along with anyone 2 and older at high risk for pneumococcal disease and for adults ages 19-64 who smoke or have asthma.

Roadcap said Complete Care will administer the flu shot, the shingles shot (a one-time vaccination for folks 60 and older) and pneumonia shots all at once. And while an extra dose of the pneumococcal vaccine won’t harm a patient who can’t remember when and what kind, her pharmacy checks with doctors’ offices if there’s any doubt, she said.

Since we’re on the vaccination topic: flu shot clinics in this area are winding down for the season, and peak flu months are approaching.

More than 14,500 people have gotten flu shots so far at walk-in clinics held at Carle and Christie Clinic.

Find the remaining clinic dates:

Carle: carle.org/services/Flu

Christie Clinic: http://bit.ly/2fwHJYs