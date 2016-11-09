High School Confidential: Week 9

Image Gallery: News-Gazette high school correspondents » more Photo by: Holly Hart Many of our high school correspondents gathered at The News-Gazette in late August. Others came in later for studio portraits.

On Wednesdays throughout the school year, area students will fill us in on what's happening at their high schools:

ALAH

Winners in the student council's costume contest included:

— Funniest went to Aiden Stewart as the Ginger Bread Man. The costume featured a necklace of bread loaves.

— Best Group Costume went to Mary Huffman and Jamie Schlabach as Mary Poppins and Bert.

— Most Original was a tie between Keagan Morfey and Makenzi Kauffman. Keagan was a plastic water bottle, and Makenzi was a bottle of siracha hot sauce.

— Spencer Kirby and Dana Tinkle won Best Teacher Costume with their party tuxedos from the movie "Dumb and Dumber."

Also, principal Steffanie Seegmiller turned heads as Cruella de Vil.

— Mary Huffman

Arcola

The marching band was fourth, percussion third, auxiliary third and drum major second at the Oblong Spooktacular competition. Drum majors are senior Maggie Fulton and junior Hannah Warfel.

— Claire Miller

Armstrong

STAND — Students Taking A New Direction — sponsored Red Ribbon Week as students dressed each day to themes that included costume day, nerd day, superhero day, future career day and red day. Trivia was held each day at lunch, as well as voting for best costume.

— Holley Hambleton

Bement

The Family, Career and Community Leaders of America's Foods For Families food drive had students asking residents of Bement, Ivesdale and Milmine to donate canned goods or nonperishable items. Afterward, some students participated in Cardboard City, spending the night in a cardboard box to experience what it is like to be homeless.

— Zac Wright

Bismarck-Henning

The student council is collecting canned goods through Monday to donate to the United Methodist Church in Bismarck. The class with the most donated items will win a pizza party.

— Jeanna Russell

Blue Ridge

On Monday, students participated in a mock election for U.S. president and Illinois senator. It was held by civics teacher Eric Decker during lunch.

— Kylie Moubry

Centennial

Senior Claire Mallare is Charger of the Week. She is a varsity cheerleader, president of National Honor Society, vice president of Best Buddies, treasurer of Science National Honor Society, president of Peer Advisor Committee and is in English Honor Society. She enjoys painting and lists hall monitoring as her favorite thing about Centennial.

— Aryssa Harris

Chrisman

The annual Junior Carnival begins Friday with a dinner from 5-7 p.m. and a variety show at 7:30, followed by coronation of king and queen. Saturday's lineup includes a carnival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a dance from 8-11 p.m. Proceeds go toward the junior class.

— Briar Napier

Danville

The school's show choirs, under the director of Mark Mercer, have started rehearsing for their first performance Jan. 19.

— Roy Staple

Fisher

"Go Cubs Go" was played over the cafeteria speakers after the Cubs won the World Series. The juniors and seniors are engaged in a parking lot war. Spanish 3 and 4 classes made ofrendas honoring the late Harper Lee, George Martin, Arnold Palmer and Harambe the gorilla.

— Hannah Hires

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

The school's ag adviser, Justin Howard, took six FFA students to the national convention in Indianapolis. Student president Nikayla Boose said the group took in a motivational speech, visited the expo center and even toured a marshmallow factory.

Left to right: Bridget Barker, Ashley Davis, Sierra Dudley, Andrew Davis, Ashton Jackson, Nikayla Boose

— Mary Key

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

The theme to Red Ribbon Week was "Better things to do than drugs!" and included a door decoration contest. A popular door was physical education teacher Michelle Schultz's "Shrugs not Drugs."

— Jessalyn Davis

Heritage

The drama club's performance of "Caf Murder" included a fake restaurant set up in the gym where dinner was served to the audience before the show. Students with key roles included Mikaylah Likeric, Misty Robinson, Laney Steele, Thomas Day, Sofie Schwink, Izaiyah Nelk, Sage Lundquist, Olaf Schwink and Vivian Brown.

— Sofie Schwink

Judah Christian

This school year marks the last for secondary principal Linda Harris, who is set to retire. "Mrs. Harris is more than just a principal," senior Kylie Hettmansberger said. "She's a spiritual leader of the school. She connects with her students and cares very deeply for each and every one. The school functions every day because of her hard work and dedication to Judah."

— Allison Conway

Mahomet-Seymour

Seniors in honors economics take part in Cookie Week every year, assuming the roles of company presidents and employees to create a brand of their own. In honor of the Cubs winning the World Series, one company — Vineyard Bites, with presidents Natalie Douglas and Katie Williams — made a baseball-sized Oreo ball and sold it for $5. Pictured is Jessica Durst with the ball.

— Tiana Dyson

Monticello

Social sciences teacher Doug Kunde conducted a mock election for U.S. president. Results were announced Tuesday with Donald Trump winning in a landslide, collecting 53.9 percent of the votes. Hillary Clinton was next at 24.4 percent.

— Jarron Roy

Oakwood

November's awards: Briana Verhoeven was Comet of the Month; Mackenzie Bartlow (left) won Characteristic of the Month for honesty; Hunter Phelps was the Athlete of the Month; and Weston Brabeck (right) was Staff Member of the Month.

— Brooke Mercer

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

The National Honor Society held its annual Trunk or Treat on Halloween as students decorated the trunks of their cars and passed out candy. (Below, left to right: Sidney Schwarz, Marissa Arnett, Shannon Carlson, Jenna San Diego, Kaila Christensen and Elisabeth Miller).



— Elisabeth Miller

Salt Fork

The school set a November attendance goal at 98 percent. If reached, there will be an all-school reward. Through week one, it was at 95.2 percent.

— Dawson LaBaw

Shiloh

The National Honor Society is holding a Veterans Day program today. It includes breakfast for veterans and a speech by Sue Miller about her experiences as a military mom.

— Shayne Smith

St. Joseph-Ogden

Before running at Saturday's state meet in Peoria, the boys' and girls' cross-country teams got haircuts. Starting with Andy Ingram in 1990, SJ-O boys have sported mohawks for the state meet. Girls joined in by dying their hair maroon and blue.

— Zea Maroon

St. Thomas More

The Spanish Honors Society is again participating in the Pulsera Project, founded to empower, employ and educate Nicaraguan artists. Hundreds of handmade bracelets — each with a photograph and signature of the person who made it — are sent to U.S. high schools in America. Proceeds go back to the artists. Last year, St. Thomas More sold all 400 bracelets — the first school to sell out — putting three Nicaraguans through college. "It's amazing to see how our family at STM comes together for a cause that is much bigger than us," SHS president Natalia Aguas said. Bracelets are $5 and purses $10.

— Emily Roth

Tuscola

The high school's drama club is hosting a two-week camp that allows elementary students to work with high school theater students and then perform on Nov. 18. Johanna Steffens is heading what she hopes becomes an annual project. Anna Spillman, Bridget Spillman and Kelly Kennedy are some of the many drama students helping out.

— Ashley Mattingly

Uni High

Twenty-three students from Okinawa, Japan, visited Uni on Thursday through the Kakenashi Bridge Project organized by Uni's Japanese teacher, Inami Porter. They gave an English presentation about culture and traditions in Japan. Uni students Tony Li, Van Gunderson and Maya Greer — who are taking Japanese — hosted the visitors over the weekend.

— Sankhya Hirani

Unity

To raise cancer awareness, Unity Teen Titans are putting on a November fundraiser called No Shave November in which male teachers are encouraged to let their beards grow.

— Leah Gateley

Villa Grove

On Thursday, fall sports participants, coaches and parents were recognized. All-conference honors were announced, and individual awards were handed out. Exchange student Corina Boland received the coaches award for volleyball, and Regan Smith, Gage Knoll and Elijah Richards were named MVP for their respective sports.

— Karlee Reardon

Westville

Former WWE superstar Ted DiBiase — the Million Dollar Man — encouraged students to follow their dreams. Also, the student council collected items to donate to veterans in honor of Veterans Day.

— Joshua Crowl