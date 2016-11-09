Kennekuk County Park getting second music festival

Photo by: The News-Gazette Kennekuk County Park near Danville will be the site of a music festival over Memorial Day weekend.

DANVILLE — Another outdoor music festival has picked Kennekuk County Park as the site for an event next year.

Vermilion County Conservation District officials on Wednesday approved a three-year lease of Kennekuk with Progressive Innovations Ltd., which will hold a festival there on Memorial Day weekend.

Board President Jonathan Myers said the event will be similar to the Phases of the Moon music and art festival that was held at Kennekuk in August 2014.

But, he said, this event will be on a bigger scale than Phases and is expected to attract a bigger audience, of 15,000 people or more.

"We are very excited," Myers said after the board approved the lease agreement with central Illinois-based Progressive Innovations, the parent company of Jay Goldberg Events and Entertainment, among others. The company is known for bringing entertainment acts to Champaign-Urbana venues, including the Canopy Club.

Myers said the festival west of Danville has the potential to produce revenue for the conservation district, possibly up to $100,000 a year, depending on ticket sales. Conservation District Director Ken Konsis said that could lead to grants for local non-profits.

"Revenues from this help us achieve our mission, which is preserving our outdoor heritage," Myers said.

Konsis said not a week goes by that he doesn't get asked if Phases of the Moon is coming back. Kennekuk hosted the inaugural festival, which was plagued by heavy rains leading up to the four-day music, art and camping event that featured more than 50 rock, country rock, jam rock, bluegrass and country bands on four stages and attracted crowds in the thousands. Phases organizers decided in Year 2 to move the festival dates back to October and its location to Mulberry Mountain, near Ozark, Ark. Eventually, it was canceled altogether.