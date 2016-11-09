Man who admitted check forgery gets probation

URBANA — A Champaign man who pleaded guilty to forgery for writing checks on a relative's checking account has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Demmeris Turner, 23, of the 2100 block of West White Street admitted to Judge Heidi Ladd on Wednesday that on May 4 he wrote a check to himself for $350 on a relative's account.

Assistant State's Attorney Tim Sullivan said the victim told Champaign police that around the first of May someone began cashing checks on her account at her bank without her permission. She also reported that she thought someone had entered her Champaign home without her permission around that time.

A Champaign police investigation revealed that Turner listed himself as the payee on three different checks and even used his driver's license as identification to cash at least one.

In exchange for his guilty plea and agreement to pay $1,500 in restitution, the state agreed to dismiss a more serious residential burglary charge and two other counts of forgery.

Sullivan said Turner's only prior conviction was for retail theft.