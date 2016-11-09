Northrup encouraged by re-election as Champaign County coroner

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Incumbent Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup, a Republican from Mahomet. Image

URBANA — The incumbent Champaign County Coroner said his Tuesday night victory encourages him to run again in four years.

Mahomet Republican Duane Northrup had 56 percent of the vote just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Newcomer Alexander Rounds, a computer specialist from Urbana with police experience, had challenged Northrup, saying there were complaints from citizens on how they were treated by the office, and also that it has a shortage of employees.

Rounds was at the Brookens Center watching the returns.

"They're releasing information in dribs and drabs, but a colleague said it was not looking good. For me, I do have some strong political feelings, but as for running again, I'm not sure if it's worth the time, effort and some money," he said.

Northrup has served as the coroner since 2004.

"It's a humbling experience to run. I can't even imagine what it would be like to run for state or national office," he said.

He said he was glad voters "gave me the sense that it warrants another four years."

Rounds had run a low-key campaign.

Earlier on Election Day, he said a Hillary Clinton victory would help local Democrats down the ticket and might raise his vote total. "I did not put a lot of money in my campaign. I depend on people voting for the whole Democratic ballot," he said.

A judo teacher in addition to his computer work, Rounds was a reserve police officer for seven years and a sworn police officer for three years.