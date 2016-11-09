Onlookers assist man who collapses at UI gym
CHAMPAIGN — Onlookers administered CPR and a defibrillator shock to a man having a seizure Monday at the University of Illinois Activities and Recreation Center, 201 E. Peabody Drive, C.
Urbana firefighters arrived to find a bystander and facility staff had used CPR and an automated external defibrillator to help the unnamed man, according to Fire Prevention Officer Jeremy Leevey.
Leevey listed those coming to the man's aid as bystander Joe Cross, a former Illini basketball guard; Campus Recreation administrator Dave Bagger; and Kim Hardin and Liz Evans, both of Carle Sports Medicine.
