Sixth man arrested over Campustown attack

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Nevalle Booker

URBANA — Another Champaign man has been arrested for a Campustown attack six weeks ago that apparently precipitated a fatal shooting.

The arrest of Nevalle Booker, 18, brings to six the number of men picked up for the aggravated battery of Edwin McCraney, who was attacked about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, in the 300 block of East Green Street.

Police believe a total of nine were involved. They are still looking for two more men while trying to figure out who the ninth is.

Booker, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Joanne Lane, was arrested by Champaign police late Wednesday morning.

Lt. Dave Shaffer said detectives had spotted him in north Champaign in a car and followed him for a while. He pulled into a driveway in the 900 block of West Tremont Street, got out and ran.

Shaffer said officers eventually found him hiding in a shed in the 800 block of North Willis Street.

He's expected to make a court appearance Thursday.

It was the attack on McCraney, 22, that police believe prompted Robbie Patton, 18, of Champaign to allegedly pull a gun and begin firing at the people he thought were hurting his friend.

Instead, Patton is accused of shooting four other bystanders, one of whom died from a gunshot wound. The other three survived their injuries. None of them had anything to do with beating and kicking McCraney, who recovered from his injuries.

Patton has been charged with the first-degree murder of George Korchev, 22, of Mundelein and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for the wounding of the other three. He remains in jail in lieu of $5 million bond and is due back in court Dec. 13.

Late last month, another of the alleged batterers, Jeffrey Alexander-Jordan, 20, whose last known local address was in the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive, Champaign, was arrested in Peoria on the Champaign County aggravated battery charge.

Peoria County court records indicate he was arrested on Oct. 27 and also charged in that county with aggravated unlawful use of weapons because he allegedly had a gun at the time of his arrest.

It's uncertain when he might be returned to Champaign County in connection with the McCraney attack.

In addition to that case, Alexander-Jordan was also charged in Champaign County in early September with residential burglary for allegedly breaking into a home on West Eureka Street on Aug. 29 and stealing an electronic gaming system and games.