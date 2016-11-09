Tennessee man serves jail time for having gun

URBANA — A Tennessee man who admitted he possessed a gun at a time when he didn't have a firearm owner's identification card has been sentenced to time served in the county jail.

Paul C. Brown, 22, of Memphis pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to that misdemeanor offense and was sentenced to 45 days in the county jail, with credit for time already served.

Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark said Brown, who had the gun in a car that Champaign police stopped at Grove and Fifth streets for a traffic violation on Aug. 19, had no prior criminal convictions.

The gun and ammunition found in his car were forfeited to Champaign police as part of his plea, and Clark agreed to dismiss a felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of weapons.