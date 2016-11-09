Top of the Morning, Nov. 9, 2016

Video: Cubs fans party like it's 1908 » more Videographer: John Dixon Photo editor John Dixon spent Wednesday night and early Thursday morning with Cubs fans — in a rowdy campus bar and on Green Street where chaos ruled — documenting the Cubs' historic win over the Indians. Image

A week ago today, Lil Levant was in Cleveland with a ticket to Game 7. The News-Gazette’s vice president of business development wrote about the experience:

“As a lifelong Cubs fan, I had often thought about what I would do if the Cubbies actually got to the World Series. The choice was obvious: I would buy myself a ticket. I would forgo a winter vacation, kitchen remodel or any other material thing to go. So when tickets went on sale, I bought one for the seventh game. I knew back then that this game was the one that would mean everything.

“I have been waiting to embark on this journey or more than 55 years. I am a third-generation Cubs fan. My mom and grandma had attended the 1945 Series. My sisters and I practically grew up at Wrigley Field. As eldest descendant of this matriarchal lineage, it felt it was my duty and destiny to attend this game. And going by myself made it a quest.

“What was it like? My seat was four rows from the very top, and everyone stood the entire time. Because I am short, it was tough for me to see some of the plays. I was thirsty and hungry, but I dared not be distracted by basic needs. I was surrounded by Cleveland fans, my dumb luck since Cubs fans seemed to be everywhere else.

“I lost my voice from screaming. I got soaked during the rain delay. According to my Fitbit, my heart rate remained at marathon-running levels throughout the game. At times I got nauseous and I thought I was having a heart attack. The stress was killing me. In other words, it was the best five hours of my life.

“The next morning while I was gassing up for the drive home, a man in a Cleveland Indians shirt got out of his car and walked toward me. He had obviously seen the Cubs sticker on my car. I tried to wipe the newly formed gleeful look off my face. He extended his hand and then shook mine as if we had just participated in a peace treaty.

“He told me that he was very sad. And then he said that my team had fought harder, wanted it more, believed more, and because of all that, we deserved it. I burst into tears and I couldn’t say much. As he walked away, he turned around and told me he would look for me next year.”

