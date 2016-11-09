Warrant issued for man who allegedly fired gun

Photo by: Provided Kevin Cooper

URBANA — Champaign police are looking for a man who allegedy fired a gun in the direction of another man on a busy city street late last month.

On Wednesday, Judge Heid Ladd issued an arrest warrant for Kevin B. Cooper Jr., 26, whose last known address was in the 900 block of Kara Drive, for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The charges allege that on Oct. 29, about 11:45 p.m., Cooper fired in the direction of another man who was outside at a strip mall in the 700 block of North Neil Street.

“It appears to have been an argument and during the course of the argument, he produces a handgun and shoots several times ... and then he left in a vehicle,” said Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer.

No one was hit in that shooting, which occurred about 22 hours after another shooting in the same area that left a 23-year-old Urbana man wounded. No one has been arrested for that shooting.

Police do not believe that the two incidents are related, Shaffer said.

Although there were other people present when Cooper allegedly opened fire, police did not get much help from anyone else.

“There was video from a nearby business that was pretty decent and it was not hard to identify him,” Shaffer said.

The charges against Cooper are Class 1 felonies and carry penalties ranging from probation to 15 years in prison upon conviction.