Windsor Road to reopen Thursday

A section of Windsor Road in Urbana is now just hours away from being open to all four lanes of traffic.



Assistant City Engineer Craig Shonkwiler said all lanes from Lincoln Avenue to Boulder Drive will be open by 5 p.m. Thursday.



City crews and the contractor on the project, Stark Excavating, have been working together since Monday of last week to get the road completely reopened.



Windsor Road has been reduced to two lanes while the city and others have tried to figure out why the new pavement continues to crack. Construction on the road began in August of 2014.