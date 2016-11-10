Car stopped after robbery at Walgreens

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are questioning people in connection with a robbery at a Champaign drugstore late Thursday morning.

Lt. Mark Vogelzang said officers were called to the Walgreens, 1713 W. Springfield Ave., at 11:01 a.m. for a robbery in progress.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man had jumped the counter into the pharmacy and had run from the business to the south. Vogelzang said the man did not display a weapon. He was unaware what the robber was after or what he may have gotten.

Vogelzang said a description of the robber was put out and within about 10 minutes, officers made a vehicle stop on Interstate 74. There were four people in the eastbound car that had Indiana license plates.

Police are questioning at least one of those occupants now, Vogelzang said.

We’ll have more information as the story develops.

