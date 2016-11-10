Election roundtable: Area high-schoolers discuss results

We asked area high school students who have been studying the political process for their reaction to the outcome of Tuesday's historic election and their thoughts on what it will take to engage more young people.

What does a Donald Trump victory mean for our country and to you personally?

RUDOLPH: I think that Mr. Trump's victory last night was a reflection of the growing frustration with the corruption, deception and ineffectiveness of our elected officials. Personally, I am very happy that a Republican will be able to appoint judges that view that Constitution with original intent as well as protect our religious liberty and Second Amendment rights.

DOMINGO: As far back as the primaries, many believed that Hillary Clinton would win the presidency, but today, Trump stands as the victor. Republicans hold majority rule over both House and Senate, and there is a highly likely chance that any justice appointed to the Supreme Court would lean more towards the conservative side. This means a great deal to our country because whatever changes that may happen in these next four years, whether one considers it good or bad, could have effects that last beyond Trump's presidency. I think that the results of this election will bring on a time of change and awakening for America, perhaps even bringing on a new era.

KADE BENNETT: Trump's win demonstrates that Americans do not have faith in establishment politics. They reject President Barack Obama's positions on issues like health care, immigration and the economy, and believe that a Clinton presidency would just continue his policies. I think that Trump's new proposed direction is bold, but uncharted and could be regressive.

MILES: The Trump victory personally means that we have decided to move back and regress from the strides forwards we have made as a country. It means we reject our heritage as a nation of immigrants and make the very words engraved on the Statue of Liberty herself nullified as we no longer accept "your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free." We will be a nation of walls and isolation, wishing to not associate with the greater world around us that will leave us in the dust by the time we decide to look beyond ourselves. Everything is not in gloom though, as I do think that on a national scale, we see that as unfair as some may think our electoral system can be, the will of the people will still win out if that is the case. We will also have our power to hold the president accountable under Trump, and we as citizens should exercise our right to do so under our Constitution. Government serves the people, not the other way around, and we should work to make sure the government does just that.

WESLEY BENNETT: I just think Trump has a big mouth and is going to get us all in trouble. I mean, how is it that someone who can be so disrespectful towards women and minorities can be elected president?

COOPER: The Trump victory means more middle-income Americans want to put America first. Americans who voted for Trump want jobs that left America for lower wages to come back to America. Also less of a focus on politically correct opinions and stopping people from trying to cross the borders.

FOSTER: I am ecstatic to have Donald Trump as our next president. I believe that he is the change that we need for our country. I am so thrilled that the people have spoken and have not been influenced by the mainstream media and incorrect polling. I am excited and hopeful to see what is in store for our country.

Regardless of whom you supported, what is one political promise Trump made that you would like to see come to fruition, and how do you think that will benefit Americans?

DOMINGO: If I had to agree with one of Trump's views, I would say that I really only line up with his stance on Common Core. He believes that Common Core should be removed and that it encourages a one-size-fits-all educational system. I agree with the idea that not all students learn the same way and at the same rate. It would be nice to see a step away from that ideology. However, I don't know how he would fulfill this promise because in my government class, we learned that education falls under state jurisdiction rather than federal jurisdiction. Still, it'd be nice to see some change.

MILES: The Trump presidency will certainly be an interesting one, and I think that now that he is elected, I would like to see some of his promises of removing money from politics achieved because that was the source of many people's interest and support in him. The image of the Washington outsider coming to represent the American people and bring the Beltway mentality down a notch is an idealistic one, but not one that is ultimately unachievable.

CRADDOCK: I believe what Trump said about bringing jobs back to America would benefit many Americans and the economy, but who knows if this will actually happen.

FOSTER: Donald Trump's slogan is the promise: "Make America Great Again." He will bring back jobs, enforce immigration laws, cut taxes and stimulate the economy. Also he says he will repeal and replace Obamacare and defeat ISIS. These will, of course, be tough feats, but with the Republican control of the House and Senate, it will be much more feasible to get his agenda passed.

WESLEY BENNETT: I hope he follows through with getting guns off the streets to reduce the amount of shootings.

KADE BENNETT: I would like Trump to fulfill his promise that he will reform the VA. Trump's proposed reforms would help America's most courageous men and women receive the medical care that they definitely deserve.

RUDOLPH: With a Republican House and Senate, I hope the president-elect keeps his promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. The high premiums are destroying small businesses and wreaking havoc on our economy.

COOPER: If President Trump is able to successfully negotiate better trades deals around the world, more middle-income Americans will get jobs.

While millennials demonstrated they were a political force this year, what needs to happen to get more young people to the polls in the next election?

FOSTER: With millennials, I think it stems from who is educating them. Some liberal professors or teachers that are indoctrinating students with their leftist views. Students deserve to have a more neutral approach to form their own opinion based off the facts. If the millennials have a strong conviction of their views, they will be more likely to want to be more involved in the process and be willing to cast their vote at the polls.

MOORE: What needs to happen in order to get more young people to vote is the candidates need to be more mindful of this particular crowd. If the candidates were to reach out more to the younger people, then we would feel more important and counted for.

RUDOLPH: I hate to sound pessimistic, but I'm not sure that much could boost the turnout of younger voters. I think that people don't really start paying attention until they have a job, house, family or some sort of skin in the game.

WESLEY BENNETT: I think we need to work to find solutions to problems that actually affect my generation more, such as cyberbullying and school shootings.

DOMINGO: With the amount of upset seen across the country with the results of this election, I think this alone would bring some influence to the demographics of the next election. I think that civics education should be introduced earlier and then reinforced throughout the years they are in school. I noticed that my classmates became more interested in politics once they had a better understanding of how it worked. By introducing civics earlier, more time is provided for individuals to develop and form their own political beliefs, and will have more intention to participate in the polls once they are eligible.

CRADDOCK: I think there needs to be more voter promotion in colleges by each parties candidates.

MILES: I think that to bring millennials back into the voting process as enthusiastically as they were for Bernie Sanders, or even Obama in his two election cycles, candidates will need to not only address the issues that truly matter to them, such as social issues, but to make sure that they are not being talked down to, but conversed with. We need to realize that this generation's beliefs are drastically different than that of the previous generations. Where Generation X or Baby Boomers watched the network news for their information, we get ours from places such as Buzzfeed or Facebook, and neither of us are the lesser for it. We are all informed, but in different ways, and when the candidates who are elected by the young people learn to accept everyone and their differences in receiving information, that's when candidates learn to converse with their younger constitutes, not talk at them.

KADE BENNETT: I think that millennials are more policy driven than Baby Boomers and Gen Xers, because they generally do not respond well to the fear mongering and mudslinging that are present in both campaigns. To get them out to the polls, there needs to be candidates who are issue-driven and positive, so millennials believe that they are voting with confidence in one candidate, not choosing between the lesser of two evils.

COOPER: Make it easier for them to gain access to the voting polls. Young people are not able to leave class if they are in college or leave their jobs to vote. Open voting up to online voting. Most millennials would vote if they could vote from their hand-held phone or laptop.

How has this election prompted you to become involved in the political process in the future?

MOORE: This election has moved me like no other. I was able to vote in this election for my first time ever, so I took learning about each candidate very seriously. Now that America has chosen our next president, I now know to pay more attention to what is going on in politics, because unfortunately, I am excluded when political issues come to mind. Being a young female minority, it's up to me to make sure that one day, young people, females and minorities come to mind when we think of politics in America.

KADE BENNETT: To me, this election has demonstrated the importance of the primaries. At the time of the primary, we, the public, had known how flawed each of the candidates were, but we elected them to be the nominees anyway. This election also motivated me to research and fact-check each of the candidates, so when I vote in the future, I can make the most informed decision.

FOSTER: I have been very engaged in this political process over the past year. It has lead me to become involved in local campaigns. I hope to someday have a part in changing the stereotype of corruption in politics.

RUDOLPH: I decided to get involved last spring and worked for U.S Rep. John Shimkus' campaign during his primary challenge. This fall, I worked for the Illinois House Republican Organization. This election made me realize more than ever the need for strong conservative leadership throughout our state and country.

DOMINGO: Up until this election, I'll admit that politics was not really a concern of mine, but now I find myself more informed and wanting to stay informed. This election has helped me realize what I want in a government, and also made me realize the impact a vote can have. I turn 18 in January, so I was not able to vote in this election; however, in the future, you may find me participating in early voting and encouraging my peers to join me.

MILES: This election gave me the realization that as much as giving my vocal support for my candidate of choice can help, not being 18 doesn't make me completely politically powerless. I've gone out and volunteered for my local Democratic party, and I've learned about how important our local politics are, and how they're possibly just as important as the presidential election. Those on the local and state level are the ones who pass the laws that you often interact with more than those on a federal level. As the fairly cliche Gandhi quote says, "be the change you wish to see in the world," and for me, that's the plan. This election and the mock debate I wrote has personally brought me to realize a possible career path, and I am going to add political science as a minor for me in college with the possibility of running for office myself in the future. I hope that in the future other people who are younger now will become more active in the political process and we'll have a better representation in our representative republic.

WESLEY BENNETT: I want to help make civilian and police relations better in my community.

COOPER: I care about my country and I want to learn more as to how the political process works. I believe that it is important as an American to stay informed.

Anything else you would like to add?

KADE BENNETT: I hope after the election is over that Americans can come together and respect our newly elected president. We need to have faith in our fellow Americans' decision — like it or not — while trusting that our election process fulfills its duty of ensuring that the government is by the people for the people.

MILES: I think that the most important thing to remember is that knowledge is power, and willful ignorance and a surrendering of that power. I wrote (Schlarman's) mock debate to make sure that no matter who you're voting for, you know why you're voting for them, and that you truly believe what they believe. That's why even though I am an avid Democrat, I made a point of making sure that the debate was as balanced as possible to give a fair explanation of everyone's belief no matter how much I disagreed with them, to make sure that no one's belief was ignored or underrepresented. I expressed my opinion in this piece, but the best way to express yours is to vote, and even though the presidential election is decided, there are local elections that will affect you is many more ways that the president could not possibly ever could. No matter who you support, I think Obama's words ring true for everyone: "Don't boo. Vote!"