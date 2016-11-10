Jim Dey: How'd we get here? It's hard to explain

The Donald. Who'd a thunk it?

Obviously, President-elect Trump did, along with his die-hard supporters. But the conventional wisdom, as reflected by most public opinion polls, was that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton would emerge triumphant on Election Day. Never mind that many of those measures showed the Trump campaign within the polls' margin of error; the provocative billionaire businessman was supposed to go down — narrowly, perhaps, but still down.

Didn't happen. Trump pulled off such a stunning victory by capturing traditionally Democratic states that, less than 24 hours after the results came in, it's already a hackneyed cliche to say that the 2016 presidential race produced one of the most shocking results in this country's history.

Historians and political scientists will be examining the election data in states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, as well as the exit surveys that purport to reveal voter motivations, for months and years to come.

But until their fully vetted explanations are given, remember this — nobody knows anything.

That won't stop the pundits from speculating.

Take CNN's Van Jones. To him, Trump's election was all about race.

"This was a white-lash. This was a white-lash against a changing country. It was a white-lash against a black president in part," he said.

But if it was a backlash against a black president, how can one explain the easy re-election of U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, a black man, in South Carolina, ground zero of the old Confederacy? Or the fact that, as the Washington Post reports, Trump carried roughly one-third of the "nearly 700 counties that twice" backed Obama's presidential runs? The Post reports that Trump also won 194 of the 207 counties that voted for Obama in either 2008 or 2012. The president was just as black then as he is now.

Here's another explanation from the cliche bin — the United States is a divided country.

Of course it's a divided country.

But is it any less divided than it was in 2000, when then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush lost the popular vote but narrowly won the Electoral College vote to defeat Vice President Al Gore? Or in 1960, when U.S. Sen. John Kennedy won a razor-thin win over Vice President Richard Nixon? Or in 1968, when Nixon won his own narrow victory over Vice President Hubert Humphrey?

Further, is divided all that bad compared with the alternatives? Democrat Franklin Roosevelt won overwhelming Depression-era victories over Republicans Herbert Hoover and Alf Landon in 1932 and 1936. Back then, the country wasn't so much divided as it was economically desperate.

Americans disagree with each other, to the point that Clinton lost the election while receiving more votes than Trump. But maybe those disagreements are perfectly understandable — more issue-related than anything else.

Clinton emphasized issues like global warming and acknowledged that she intended to put coal miners out of work. In that context, why would anybody be surprised that miners in Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania would back Trump?

Disdainful of the energy industry, Clinton dropped her support of the Keystone XL pipeline to appease the supporters of socialist U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders while Trump embraced full-scale energy exploration.

Is it sign of revolt or simple economic self-interest by residents of energy-producing states — Ohio, Texas, Louisiana, Wyoming, Idaho and West Virginia — that they supported the candidate who vowed to put them to work instead of the one who didn't?

"Generally speaking, the more carbon-intensive the economy, the better the Republicans did," writes Forbes analyst Joel Kotkin.

The impending collapse of Obamacare must have played at least a small role in Clinton's defeat. She vowed to expand it into full-scale national health care while he promised to "repeal and replace" it. But the bloom is off the rose on this government-designed mandate, caused by skyrocketing premium increases, high deductibles and shrinking choices in plans, and rightfully so.

Take Colorado, a state that backed Clinton and legalized marijuana. Despite that liberal bent, voters there assumed the role of sadder, but wiser, consumers on a statewide vote for Amendment 69. The plan would have eliminated most private health insurance in the state and replaced it with a taxpayer-funded cooperative.

The measure was soundly defeated — by roughly an 80 percent to 20 percent margin.

If that voter skepticism is writ large, no wonder candidates promising even more of what's already failing — including Clinton and Wisconsin Democratic senatorial candidate Russ Feingold — lost.

There are so many other factors — the black and Hispanic vote that didn't go for Clinton in the predicted numbers, the on-and-off FBI email probe, both candidates' dismal ratings for honesty and trustworthiness. Surely, they all played a role in what happened. But how big and where?

In the end, millions of people who've voted Democratic in the past, particularly those blue-collar workers and would-be workers who fear being left out of a changing economy, opted for the wealthy playboy businessman and TV celebrity.

An odd choice? It might seem that way.

But FDR was a patrician revered by average people. So was JFK. Trump may not be a fluent speaker of the Average Joe's language, but he's close enough to become this country's 45th president.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff