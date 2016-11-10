Just 1 Question: North Ridge Builders Club members and veterans

They make cards for veterans for Veterans Day and Valentine's Day. They collect toiletries and other supplies for them at Christmastime.

Now, members of North Ridge Middle School's Builders Club (a Kiwanis International program) are raising $1,500 to place 100 wreaths on veterans' graves at Danville National Cemetery as part of the national Wreaths Across America initiative.

"We can do random veterans, or if people have someone specific in mind and want to donate a wreath for them, we can search the database for their name and place it on their grave," said club sponsor Kathy Delzell, a retired special education teacher and long-term substitute teacher this year.

Wreaths are $15 apiece, and the deadline to sponsor one is Nov. 23. People can contact Delzell at 444-3479, if they are interested. Club members will help lay the wreaths on Dec. 17.

Recently, staff writer Noelle McGee stopped by to ask club members, who were making Veterans Day cards: Why is it important to honor our veterans?

NOAH ACREE

eighth grade

"They are the reason our country is safe now. At night, I can sleep knowing they are there protecting us and keeping us safe."

MICAH CHERRY

eighth grade

"They fight for our freedom. They fight so we can say what we want to say. They fight so that we can do what we want to do. And they fight so we can be what we want to be."

WHITNEY CARPENTER

seventh grade

"I think it's important to thank them in as many ways as we can because they have helped us in many ways. I think making these little cards or even walking up to them and saying 'thank you' means a lot to them. It lets them know we appreciate what they did."

GRACE VOGT

eighth grade

"It's important because they served our country and put their lives on the line just to make sure we're safe. I plan to help lay wreaths on the graves. I think it will be a good experience."

E RIN HOUPT

eighth grade, Builders Club president

"They fought for us and even sacrificed their lives for us, so we should do something nice for them to say thank you."

ELLIE BERGER ON

seventh grade

"They did so much for our country — the fact that they put their lives on the line for us and some even gave their lives so we could be free."

BRO OKLYN KONIECZKI

eighth grade

"They helped us have the rights we have. Without them, we wouldn't be able to do the things we do."

ELLA ROGERS

eighth grade

"They fought so our country could be free, and we could have the freedoms we have today, like free speech."

