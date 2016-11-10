MCORE project delayed again as bids for road work still too costly

CHAMPAIGN — The multimillion-dollar MCORE project, designed to upgrade streets and transportation in the University of Illinois campus area, will be delayed again after construction bids came in too high for the second time.

MCORE, which stands for Multimodal Corridor Enhancement, originally was to have begun construction in August.

But when construction bids in July came in more than 10 percent over engineer's estimates, the project had to be revised. It was rebid and bids were opened last Friday with the same result.

"We have done everything that we can to try to reduce the possible costs by altering the schedule and the requirements. It brought the bids down, but obviously not enough," said Karl Gnadt, managing director of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, which received a $15.7 million federal TIGER grant to pay for more than a third of the project's cost.

"Now what we have to do is reduce the scope and start making cuts," he said. "That is the next step."

The partners in the project — the cities of Champaign and Urbana, the University of Illinois and the MTD — haven't met to discuss how to shave costs, he said. But they will soon, in order to meet the next state transportation bid letting in early March.

"It will be tough to meet that bid letting, but we really need to do that," he said.

If that letting is successful, Gnadt said, construction likely would begin next summer.

As designed, MCORE includes five separate projects, including rebuilding Green Street from Wright Street to Busey Avenue in Urbana, Green Street from Neil to Fourth streets in Champaign, White and Wright streets in Champaign, Armory Avenue and Wright Street, and Green Street from Busey to Race Street in Urbana.

Three MCORE projects were bid last week in two separate packages, Gnadt said.

The first — the Wright to Busey segment on Green Street — received a low bid of $8.87 million. The engineer's estimate was $800,000 less.

The second — a package of projects 2 and 3 including Green Street in Champaign and White Street — got a low bid of $17.3 million. But the engineer's estimate was $15.1 million.

"We haven't had a conversation with the bidders yet to find out why the bids are so much higher than the estimates," Gnadt said. "But all the bids are close enough that they look like legitimate bids."

Gnadt said he believes contractors are "nervous" about the aggressive timetable for the project, which includes penalties for not meeting the schedule, and that other large construction projects may be draining workers and other resources.

"The aggressive schedule is required by the feds. It's a function of the TIGER grant. The damages for not meeting the schedule are set by the state, so we don't have any room on either of those to relax," he said.

Gnadt said he remains hopeful the project will be undertaken.

"I think this is going to be a great project for the community, but it seems like there are a couple of things working against us to get it done," he said.