Plea to cocaine charge yields probation
URBANA — A Champaign teen who admitted having cocaine on him in September will have no record of a criminal conviction if he successfully completes his probation.
Tyren D. Mercier, 18, of the 200 block of Kenwood Road pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to possession of a controlled substance, admitting that he had about 3 grams of cocaine on him Sept. 11.
Mercier was a passenger in a car that University of Illinois police pulled over for an alleged traffic violation at Locust and Green streets in Champaign about 1:15 a.m.
After a canine alerted to the possible presence of drugs, the cocaine was found on Mercier and in his wallet, packaged in several smaller bags, a police report said,
He was sentenced to two years of first-offender probation and 30 hours of public service work.
As part of his plea, the state dismissed a more serious charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.