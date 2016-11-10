Plea to cocaine charge yields probation

URBANA — A Champaign teen who admitted having cocaine on him in September will have no record of a criminal conviction if he successfully completes his probation.

Tyren D. Mercier, 18, of the 200 block of Kenwood Road pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to possession of a controlled substance, admitting that he had about 3 grams of cocaine on him Sept. 11.

Mercier was a passenger in a car that University of Illinois police pulled over for an alleged traffic violation at Locust and Green streets in Champaign about 1:15 a.m.

After a canine alerted to the possible presence of drugs, the cocaine was found on Mercier and in his wallet, packaged in several smaller bags, a police report said,

He was sentenced to two years of first-offender probation and 30 hours of public service work.

As part of his plea, the state dismissed a more serious charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.