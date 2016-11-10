Top of the Morning, Nov. 10, 2016

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Champaign Unit 4 board President Chris Kloeppel, right, and Vice President Amy Armstrong examine return numbers at Brookens Administrative Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.

The staff at Champaign Central High School, already excited by Tuesday night's election results, got another boost at work Wednesday morning.

Doughnuts.

"I had a 7 a.m. meeting at the district office," Principal Joe Williams said, "so I can only judge that they must have been a hit since eight dozen were gone well before two hours had passed."

It was Williams' way of celebrating the long-awaited OK to upgrade an outdated high school campus (more on A-1). The principal was among friends and colleagues in downtown Champaign on Tuesday night when education writer Nicole Lafond took to Twitter with the news of a "yes" vote.

I asked Williams if it made his job easier Wednesday.

"The students, staff and teachers make my job easy and enjoyable every day," he said. "Today was definitely a special one, though. We are breathing a sigh of relief, but we know that there is a lot of hard work ahead for all of us. Nobody minds hard work when we know the results are going to be so positive."