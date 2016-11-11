Area history, Nov. 11, 2016
Today is Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1916, eight Illinois counties voted Tuesday to establish county sanitariums for the treatment of tuberculosis, according to the Illinois Tuberculosis Association. The counties include Champaign, McLean, Livingston, Kane, LaSalle, Adams, Morgan and Ogle.
In 1966, the spirit of Robert Carle Zuppke will fill the hearts of cheering Illini in Memorial Stadium Saturday as the hallowed turf with the stadium is dedicated as Zuppke Field. Special ceremonies at halftime of the Illinois-Wisconsin game will bring a new era to the stadium, which the late great Illini football coach helped to build in 1923. The words "Zuppke Field," engraved into granite, will be unveiled under the big scoreboard.
In 2001, Illinois defeated Penn State, 33-28, at Memorial Stadium, ending 41 years of futility against the Nittany Lions. The Illini outscored Penn State, 19-7, in the last quarter.
