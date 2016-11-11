Carle surgeon thankful for his fellow veterans

Dr. John Kim, a Carle trauma surgeon with 11 years of military emergency medical experience poses with a simulation patient in a simulation lab Monday at the hospital in Urbana.

URBANA — For trauma surgeon Dr. John Kim, a single day a year to honor veterans doesn't seem like enough.

"It's really sad that there's only one day," he said.

Kim makes it a point to say thanks to every veteran he meets. And while those folks may not know it, the surgeon who's thanking them is a fellow veteran himself.

Before coming to Carle Foundation Hospital last year, Kim spent 11 years with the Army, including a nine-month deployment leading the 10th Combat Support Hospital's 2nd Forward Surgical Team in Afghanistan supporting Operation Enduring Freedom.

These days, Kim is one of nine trauma surgeons at Carle's level one trauma center, which receives this area's most serious emergencies.

While he's handled some heart-wrenching cases at Carle, he also recalls working in an area that was undergoing regular mortar fire.

"I feel much safer here," Kim said.

The 43-year-old is a native of Seoul, South Korea, but has spent most of his life in the U.S. His parents moved the family to the U.S. in 1980, looking for a better life, and he grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and later in suburban Chicago.

His parents worked hard and saved money so he and his sister could get an education, he said, and now they own their own business.

Kim came to the University of Illinois for a bachelor's degree in biology, and he met and married his wife, Elizabeth, now a family medicine doctor at Carle, in medical school. They are the parents of four children, ages 6, 7, 8 and 9.

His military service originated with a scholarship program. Uncle Sam provided six years of his medical training and he gave five more years of service back.

Most of what he dealt with in Afghanistan were gunshot and blast wounds, keeping the wounded alive and getting them transported to a higher level of care. One instance, he recalls with emotion, involved a school bus that was hit by a suicide bomber. Many of the kids were stabilized, he said, but "we lost a few."

In the aftermath, he said, "the first thing I did was call my wife and told her to hug our kids."

Kim considered serving in the military a privilege.

Less than 0.5 percent of the U.S. population serves in the armed forces, and "that to me is something special — to be part of that history, that camaraderie," he said.

Kim makes it a point to thank veterans for their service because he believes they deserve that recognition. He also believes offering appreciation for military service is something more he can do for his patients at Carle.

"It does well with their care, I think, to know that they're appreciated beyond being a patient here," he said.

Treating patients in a trauma, he said, "you get them at their worst."

"I consider that a privilege to help them navigate through such a terrible time," he said.

Kim recalled an 18-year-old left unable to walk after a car accident and many gunshot wound victims as some of the most poignant cases that have stuck with him at Carle.

Many of the gunshot victims whox roll through the doors at Carle survive, Kim said, but still, "their lives are going to be affected."

Kim considered staying in the military and making it his career, but decided against it to spend more time with his family.

Plus, he said, "I'm Christian. I believe God has a plan for me."

That was another reason he got out of the military. He and his wife have both done some mission work, and at some point, he plans to do some medical mission work.

"They always have need for surgeons," he said.

Meanwhile, his faith keeps him humble and compassionate in his work, Kim said.

"I feel there's only so much I can do, and the rest is up to God," he said.