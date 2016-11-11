Champaign County Board OKs request for 6.2% tax-levy increase

URBANA — Champaign County Board members tentatively approved a tax-levy request Thursday that is 6.22 percent greater than this year's, although board members admitted there's little chance the county will realize the estimated $976,000 it would yield.

That's because the higher levy is dependent upon an Illinois Supreme Court ruling by late February on a property-tax exemption case involving Carle Foundation Hospital and Presence Covenant Medical Center. Although the court has agreed to hear the case, oral arguments likely won't occur until January or February at the earliest.

The county assessor's office closes the books on spring 2017 property-tax bills in late February, county board member Chris Alix said Thursday, so it's unlikely a ruling would come in time to affect next spring's taxes.

But the county would only be able to capture the Carle and Presence taxes with the higher levy, he said. Other taxpayers will not be affected by the higher request that will require a "black box" newspaper advertisement because it's more than 5 percent greater than this year's.

Two other local taxing districts — the Urbana Park District and the Cham- paign-Urbana Mass Transit District — are considering even larger tax-levy increases, although that's because the hospitals are a greater proportion of the property in their districts.

An appellate court has already ruled against the two hospitals in the case.

"If the Supreme Court doesn't do anything by March but ultimately rules in our favor (that the properties are not tax-exempt) later in the year, we'll have this discussion next year," said Alix.

Also Thursday night, the county board, meeting as a committee of the whole, adopted higher rates for the county nursing home, effective Jan. 1. The increase is about 5 percent, County Administrator Rick Snider said, but the home's rates will still be competitive with private facilities.

The skilled-care rate will increase from $193 a day to $203 a day. Advanced dementia care will be $251 a day, up form $239 a day. And the premium for a private suite will go from $46.50 a day to $49 a day.

The board also approved the appointments of Deb Busey and Mary Hodson, both of Champaign, to the nursing home board of directors. Busey retired as the county administrator earlier this year.

The board also appointed Snider as the county's representative on the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation.

Board members briefly discussed how they'll have to move quickly if they want to place a tax increase or some other question on the April consolidated election ballot. Earlier this week, voters overwhelmingly rejected a quarter-cent sales-tax increase for county facilities.

Both Democrats and Republicans, in separate caucuses Thursday, discussed proposals including a separate tax-rate increase to fund the operation of the nursing home, a proposal to sell or lease the home, or another effort for a sales-tax increase for more than a dozen county buildings and projects.

But any action must be taken by a new county board, which will have five new members and won't be seated until Dec. 5.

The board has a Jan. 15 deadline to submit ballot questions to the county clerk's office.

"There's a lot of stuff for a brand new county board to deal with," Alix said.