Clergy corner, Nov. 11, 2016

The Rev. Maggie Falenschek sits Wednesday in front of an image projected before the start of each weekend service at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Urbana.

Every Saturday and Sunday service at Urbana's St. Matthew Lutheran Church starts the same way.

Before the first amen is even uttered, an image of a grinning baby flashes on the big screen, accompanied by the words "SILENCE IN CHURCH? ALLOW ME TO TEACH YOU THE SONG OF MY PEOPLE."

The message? All are welcome in the pews at 2200 Philo Road, where the only noise policy is an anti-shushing one.

"Needless to say, we don't think too much about distractions here, especially from our youngest 'choir members,'" Pastor MAGGIE FALENSCHEK says. "Distractions will always come and go, but what matters most is that we're together, hearing God's word of grace for us and our world."

This week, we asked other area clergy members: What's the most unforgettable distraction that happened during one of your services?

MIKE ZYLSTRA

Villa Grove First Christian Church

"Prayer-request time in my first parish — a rural church of about 50 people — generally elicited three to five prayer needs. One Sunday, the requests topped double digits and took way more time than usual.

"When I asked if there were any other requests, a 2-year-old child blurted out loudly 'no.' The place erupted in laughter and we quickly went to God in prayer.

"I later found out the child was being told to sit still by his mother. He was rebelling against her wishes, and the emphatic 'no' had nothing to do with the large volume of prayer requests, though it couldn't have been more perfectly timed."

FRED SISTLER

Ludlow and Fisher United Methodist churches

"One came earlier this year when a neighbor's dog wandered into the sanctuary in the middle of my sermon. I was not aware of our visitor, but it seems everyone else saw him. When several people started smiling, I naturally assumed they were really listening and enjoying what I had to say.

"Well, maybe not.

"Our canine friend did not cause any disturbance, and enjoyed a good nap. As he left, he wagged his tail as if to say he was very relaxed and contented. It made me wonder why some of our members act so refreshed when they leave."

TIM PEARMAN

Sidell Assembly United Pentecostal Church

"While I was preaching once, a woman almost died in the second row of the church pews. I was in such a zone while preaching that I did not notice her daughter trying to revive her and get my attention. It wasn't until she interrupted me that I realized what was going on.

"Needless to say, I was a little embarrassed. The EMTs came and took her out, bringing an end to my sermon. The good news: After prayer, the woman was completely healed and no longer needed oxygen."

PAULA WALLACE

Rantoul First United Methodist Church

"I was standing in front of the congregation in a wide-open space talking, and the control box to the wireless mic came loose and slid between my A-line skirt and my body. I looked down mid-sentence to see it swinging near my ankles.

"I was quickly aware that there would be no gracious way to change the situation, so I said: 'Look at that. This is really awkward.' It seemed best to just lean into how ridiculous the situation was while I excused myself to a back door that was behind me in order to fix it.

"While restoring and securing it, the thought occurred to me that I could still talk in the mic and be heard, so there were several amusing exchanges before I reappeared all intact. I have learned that in the church where fun is outrageous, God is contagious."

ANDY BAKER

River Valley Church of Christ, Fisher

"Once during a sermon, a little boy who was being disruptive was being taken out by his mother when he said loudly: 'I told you I didn't want to come to church!'

"All I could think of to respond was 'Some days, I feel that way, too.' It took a good 30 seconds for the laughter to subside, and we did get a few 'Amen's."