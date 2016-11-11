Dealing with 'negative vibes'

Photo by: The Associated Press President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump shake hands following their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

CHAMPAIGN — It's been a very stressful election and maybe you're still feeling the effects.

How do you recover and move on with your life?

If you're a parent with small children at home, you might want to start by helping your kids through the feelings they may be having in the aftermath, a local doctor advised.

"What bothers me is children may have picked up a lot of negative vibes," Carle pediatrician Dr. Kathleen Buetow said.

If your family has been stressed by this election, parents might want to sit down with children now and explain to them that "we're all part of the same country and we have to do our best to make it a good country," Buetow suggested.

Parents can also help younger kids by reminding them presidential elections come every four years and using such words as, "this was a very strong contest in which both candidates tried very hard to convince people that their way of running the country was best, and it doesn't mean either person was a bad person," she said.

Consider explaining elections in the context of games for kids 4 and older, in which there are winners and losers, and reminding kids, "you still have to be a good sport. You still have to treat the loser nicely," Buetow said.

And, she said, "I think it would be good if parents could imbue a sense of optimism that it will really work out."

Buetow believes kids aren't too young to take an interest in social issues such as fair distribution of income, job and educational opportunities and protecting the environment, and the election aftermath can be an opportunity for parents to get kids engaged.

But the timing depends on each family and whether Mom and Dad are still upset. For some, the election is already behind them and they're getting ready for the holidays.

"My feeling is there will be more adults stressed out over this. Kids don't understand what's truly at stake. They may understand parents are upset," Buetow said. "I think parents have to low-key it right now for the kids."

On the University of Illinois campus, the stress level has been equally high for students, faulty and staff — before and after the election — according to Nichole Evans, assistant director of outreach and prevention at the UI Counseling Center.

The stress hit some minority students especially hard after the presidential race turned in favor of President-elect Donald Trump. On Wednesday, some of those students came to the counseling center "very afraid" they wouldn't have a place in this country anymore, Evans said.

Of course, she also said, it had been a very late night for many people, the outcome was unexpected and some people were reacting emotionally.

"But I think we need to make them feel safe and included," she said. "We've had Latino students come in, and a lot of Middle Eastern students come in who are Muslim."

Evans said the UI Counseling Center is encouraging some good self-care measures to recover from the election.

First of all, get enough sleep and make sure you're eating well, she said.

And young adults and others feeling stressed, she advised, step away from the screen and the constant flow of information for a while and spend time with people who are important to you.

"You want information, and you think information will comfort you," she said. "But you have to say, How is this affecting me?"

For those who don't like how the election turned out, the advice moving forward is stay involved in the process and try not to catastrophize. In other words, put things into perspective and realize your worst fears may not come true, Evans said.

"I think the key thing is for people to kind of stay calm and understand that while we're uncertain about what the future holds, that it's going to be OK," she said.