Florida Georgia Line to play SFC

Florida Georgia Line will play the State Farm Center on Feb. 23. Opening acts will be Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane.

It's the latest big-name draw booked at the renovated home of Illinois basketball.

Tickets ($49.75 to $89) go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 18.

The band, made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, offers a blend of country, rock, hip-hop and pop. Since forming in 2010, Florida Georgia Line has sold more than 36 million tracks and 30 million albums worldwide. The group's song "Cruise" remains the bestselling digital country song of all time. During the past three years, Hubbard and Kelly have won Vocal Duo of the Year at both the ACM and CMA ceremonies.

The group last visited Champaign-Urbana in 2013.