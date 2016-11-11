Florida Georgia Line to play SFC
Florida Georgia Line will play the State Farm Center on Feb. 23. Opening acts will be Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane.
It's the latest big-name draw booked at the renovated home of Illinois basketball.
Tickets ($49.75 to $89) go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 18.
The band, made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, offers a blend of country, rock, hip-hop and pop. Since forming in 2010, Florida Georgia Line has sold more than 36 million tracks and 30 million albums worldwide. The group's song "Cruise" remains the bestselling digital country song of all time. During the past three years, Hubbard and Kelly have won Vocal Duo of the Year at both the ACM and CMA ceremonies.
The group last visited Champaign-Urbana in 2013.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.