The #MJs, Nov. 11, 2016

Fri, 11/11/2016 - 7:00am | Marcus Jackson

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) will provide a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS (election edition)

Politics

— Who wants to be the one to tell Coulter that none of Trump's grandparents were born in the United States? According to her logic, he wouldn't have been able to run, right?

Music

— Oddly enough, Trump and the Grammy Award-winning singer are both Ivy League grads (Penn). Something tells me Legend didn't seek a degree at Trump U.

Hollywood

— Despite his brother Alec's mocking portrayal of Trump on "Saturday Night Live," the actor has been a major Trump supporter and made his feelings known throughout the cycle.

Local

— There were some local issues on Tuesday's ballot, perhaps none that interested folks here more than the Unit 4 schools referendum that will improve multiple facilities.

Sports

— The Dallas Mavericks owner has been a regular critic of Donald Trump, but this was a message many needed to hear following the results of Tuesday's election.

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

BE SURE TO FOLLOW

