The #MJs, Nov. 11, 2016

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) will provide a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS (election edition)

Politics

If only people with at least 4 grandparents born in America were voting, Trump would win in a 50-state landslide. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 8, 2016

— Who wants to be the one to tell Coulter that none of Trump's grandparents were born in the United States? According to her logic, he wouldn't have been able to run, right?

Music

I feel like America just sent in our tuition check for Trump University. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 9, 2016

— Oddly enough, Trump and the Grammy Award-winning singer are both Ivy League grads (Penn). Something tells me Legend didn't seek a degree at Trump U.

Hollywood

God bless America !!

& our 45th

President of the USA & the new first family ...@realDonaldTrump @kellyannepolls #MakeAmericaGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/5sLNZqVWuD — Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) November 9, 2016

— Despite his brother Alec's mocking portrayal of Trump on "Saturday Night Live," the actor has been a major Trump supporter and made his feelings known throughout the cycle.

Local

We are overwhelmed with gratitude today for our community that values our children and education! #thankyouU4 pic.twitter.com/4qsdnuwlww — Champaign Schools (@Unit4Schools) November 9, 2016

— There were some local issues on Tuesday's ballot, perhaps none that interested folks here more than the Unit 4 schools referendum that will improve multiple facilities.

Sports

We all need to give President-Elect Trump a chance. Support the good. Lobby against what we disagree on. No one is bigger than us all — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2016

— The Dallas Mavericks owner has been a regular critic of Donald Trump, but this was a message many needed to hear following the results of Tuesday's election.

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

— Dave Chappelle

— College Basketball

— A Tribe Called Quest

— Tony Romo

— #ShutIn

WHAT WAS TRENDING THURSDAY

— #SemperFi

— America Elects a Bigot

— Veterans Day

— R.A. Dickey

— Aaron Sorkin

BE SURE TO FOLLOW

Scott Richey (@srrichey)

The Illinois basketball season starts today, and our beat writer will be courtside all season keeping you in the loop.