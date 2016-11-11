Police probe link between victim, past shootings

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette The area around 1211-1213 S. Lierman Avenue in Urbana is seen here on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. The area was the site of where Zachary Gray, 22, was shot to death on Nov. 10, 2016.

URBANA — The latest young man to die in gunfire in Champaign County was no stranger to violence.

Although only 22 years old, Zachary Gray was familiar to local police, Urbana police Lt. Rich Surles said Friday.

The detective said Mr. Gray was shot several times at close range about 8:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Lierman Avenue.

The crime scene is just across the street from where an Urbana man was seriously wounded in a shooting two weeks earlier.

Non-responsive at the scene, Mr. Gray was pronounced dead less than an hour later at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Police continue to look for the person or persons responsible in each of the latest two shootings involving someone being hit.

"We are investigating the possiblity it is related to multiple shootings in Champaign and Urbana, which include that particular case," Surles said of Mr. Gray's death.

'That' case is the July 19, 2014, death of Rakim Vineyard, also gunned down at age 22 but in the 1000 block of North Sixth Street in Champaign.

Police have said that many shootings in both cities since Mr. Vineyard died are a result of rivalries between the gang with which he was affiliated and others.

Although still an open and actively investigated homicide, Champaign police have not made any arrests in Mr. Vineyard's death.

Past convictions

At age 19, Mr. Gray was one of five men charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery in connection with a Jan. 12, 2014, attack on two men in the 1600 block of Hunter Street. Coincidentally, that is just around the corner from where Mr. Gray was fatally wounded Thursday night.

The victims, ages 29 and 39, were in a pickup truck outside an apartment building about 3 a.m. that Sunday when they were approached by a man who engaged them in a brief conversation. That man then went inside the apartment and returned minutes later with others who broke out a window and beat the victims.

Some of the attackers ran off and at least one drove off in the truck, which was found a few blocks away less than an hour later.

A tracking dog and police located the five men in an apartment in the same block where the attack occurred.

Mr. Gray pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of unlawful use of weapons by a felon for a two-year prison sentence. At the time, he had prior juvenile adjudications and one prior felony for aggravated driving under the influence, according to court records.

Since then, he was also convicted of domestic battery that happened in April of this year. Just two weeks ago, he was sentenced to a year of conditional discharge for that misdemeanor offense.

Police need help

Surles said police received several reports of shots fired and a man being hit starting at 8:24 p.m. Thursday.

"When patrol officers got there, they found people doing CPR on him. They brought medical kits they had, which included quick clot for gunshot wounds," he said.

Mr. Gray was unresponsive.

"From the time he was transported to the time he was declared dead was not very long," Surles said. "There were multiple shots fired. He was hit multiple times."

"We are still looking for witnesses. We have people that tell us there is a shooting but no one who has said who fired the shots. The offender was very close to the victim when he shot him," Surles said, adding police do not believe that Mr. Gray was armed.

"We did not find a gun on him or near him."

Urbana police were joined Thursday by deputies from the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, officers from the University of Illinois Police Department and crime scene technicians from the Illinois State Police.

Surles said the sheriff's office brought a tracking dog to join the Urbana police department's tracking dog. Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force were also summoned.

Increased violence

The shooting marks at least the eighth in that area involving a person being hit since January 2015.

Beat 65, as it's known to police, includes the area east of Vine Street and south of Michigan Avenue to Philo Road. East of Philo, it covers the area south of Florida Avenue.

Since June 2016, there were four shootings in the 2000 block of Vawter Street, three of which resulted in men being wounded. That block is 1 1/2 miles south of where Thursday's shooting was.

Police have investigated another approximately seven confirmed shootings in that beat since early 2015 which did not involve injury.

Anyone with information on Mr. Gray's death or any of the previous shootings is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

Tips can also be submitted by texting "CCTip" plus the information to CRIMES (274637).