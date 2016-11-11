Tom's #Mailbag, Nov. 11, 2016

Questions for Tom? CLICK HERE and he'll chase down your answer

It’s Veterans, Remembrance and Armistice Day, a day to recognize veterans for their selfless service, and to remember especially those who died in the first world war, when the official end of fighting came at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. (In about six months we mark the 100th anniversary of the United States’ entry into the war.)

In the United Kingdom two minutes of silence is observed on this day to remember servicemen and women who perished in wars. Here’s a BBC report on the observance ... http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-37938047

Meanwhile, it’s been an unusually slow week at Mailbag headquarters. I’m not complaining.

We got questions about building work, road work, police escorts for visiting football teams, Loren Tate Way, unsettling vandalism at West Side Park, and on a happier note, the CUBS on parade and proper etiquette for flying the W flag.

West Side Park vandalism

“I’ve just returned from walking my dogs in West Side Park, and I was quite dismayed to see that the floor of the bandshell has been vandalized with blue paint. This isn’t surprising since I’ve observed people using that structure for purposes including a urinal, garbage can and party central. Tom, does the park district have a plan to better protect and maintain this beautiful piece of architecture? And why post signs that state that the park is open from dawn to dusk if there is no enforcement of this rule with regard to the bandshell?”

“Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. We are absolutely concerned about vandalism and enforcing the park rules in all of the district’s parks,” said Joe DeLuce, executive director of the Champaign Park District.” The paint will be removed as soon as possible and the floor will be re-sealed with a ‘graffiti-resistant’ sealer, when weather permits.”

DeLuce said that park district staff checks on all parks weekly, “but we do not have staff or park security in the parks around the clock. We encourage residents if they see anyone in the parks after the hours posted to contact the police department.”

The graffiti appears to be a gang symbol for the Insane Gangster Disciples, although we could not get Champaign Police to confirm that.

Go ahead and fly that W flag

“Is OK to fly the Cubs’ W flag all winter, or should it be taken down by now?”

We asked Kevin Saghy, the manager of communications for the Cubs, who said it’s OK to #FlyTheW all winter long.

“Your reader can #FlyTheW as long as they please! In fact, the W Flag is still flying proudly above the scoreboard at Wrigley Field,” he said.

“On a normal gameday, the W Flag is raised above the centerfield scoreboard immediately following a Cubs win and is typically taken down during the next day’s morning commute. After winning the World Series to cap the season, we can extend that timeline into the offseason!”

CUBS on parade

“Hey Tom! Now that the CUBS are champs will you be doing anything in any of the upcoming parades? How do I join you?

“Still excited!”

Yes, the CUBS — the Champaign-Urbana Baseball Stalwarts — will appear in downtown Champaign’s Christmas parade later this month.

The 16th annual Christie Clinic Parade of Lights will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26th.

It’s a nice, short parade route and we want all long-suffering Cubs fans — and short-suffering ones, too — to join our group, have some fun and celebrate the World Series victory with us.

We’ll have lights, although you’re urged to bring your own to wear, and candy to distribute to children along the route.

We’ll also have music. Guess what it might be.

And don’t forget to wear something that says Cubs: jacket, sweatshirt, cap, stocking cap, gloves, W flag, tattoo.

Police escort for visiting teams

“Today (Saturday), I was driving on Neil Street when I saw cars pull over because of flashing lights. As the lights got closer, I realized it was a police escort for the Michigan State players on their way to the airport. Is it common for opposing football teams to receive a police escort to the airport? Why is this necessary? Who makes this decision?”

“A police escort for visiting football teams to and from the stadium on game day is a courtesy afforded both here and for Illinois when we play on the road,” said Kent Brown, Illinois associate athletic director.

MTD buses and damage to streets

“The MTD has a few new buses and an addition to their facilities. But when are they going to pitch in more on fixing the roads they destroy? I was told they pay 3 percent more for fuel, and that money is supposed to go toward road repairs. But if they are a local government department, then do they even pay motor fuel tax (similar to University of Illinois cars filling up at south garage tax free)? Not to mention they get a fair amount of money from the UI. I’m sure we can all agree the Priuses and Fiats are not the vehicles making a cow pasture out of our roads!”

MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt said the transit district’s mission and purpose is to provide public transportation within Champaign, Urbana and Savoy.

“Its purpose isn’t to fix roads any more than it’s the purpose of a school district to fix roads because school buses drive on them,” he said. “Different units of government have specialized purposes and they rarely cross over into another unit’s area. When they do, it frequently results in additional taxation that would be viewed as unfair.

“So while MTD buses certainly do contribute to road wear, just like every other vehicle, we do not fix roads. States, cities, counties, villages, and townships fix roads and they do not provide public transportation.”

Gnadt said the MTD has “a good working relationships with those units of government and work with them on how best to provide our services to our shared customers. Having said all that, MTD was the lead agency that applied for, and was awarded the $15.7 million federal TIGER grant to completely rebuild several main road corridors in our community.”

That’s the big $42 million MCORE project that aims to either completely rebuild or rehabilitate several streets in the UI campus area, and in both Champaign and Urbana.

Unfortunately, though, the project has been delayed by higher than estimated bids in two separate bid lettings. It was to have started by now but won’t until at least next summer.

Fast action

“Your mailbag item (Oct. 7) on the rough railroad crossing on north Randolph Street sure got quick action. Within two days the city spread asphalt in such a way as to make the crossing now relatively smooth.”

Building work

“At the intersection of University Avenue and Neil Street in downtown Champaign , work has started on a building that once was occupied by a music shop. I was just wondering what was coming there. Also at the intersection of North McKinley Avenue and West Bloomington Road, work has begun on the building that once housed the Premier Print Group.

“Also it appears that there are two empty spaces next to the soon-to-open Scotty’s Brewhouse. Any idea what might be coming there?”

and

“What is under construction on the corner of Neil Street and White where the Phoenix shelter stood?”

The building at University and Neil, owned by Dr. Bill Youngerman, is being renovated for a new commercial client, said Champaign planning director Bruce Knight.

Neil and White, he said, is a mixed-use building, with ground floor commercial and four floors of residential.

The work at 1050 Bloomington Road is for Habegger Corp., a company that distributes heating and air conditioning products. Based in Cincinnati, it already has locations in Springfield, Bloomington, Rock Island and Peoria.

And there’s nothing new on the two spaces adjacent to Scotty’s.

Loren Tate Way

“The Loren Tate Way sign in downtown Champaign (on Fremont Street) has been up for 10 years. Does it have to come down soon?”

Yes, under a policy adopted by the Champaign City Council, the honorary street signs are up for only 10 years. Loren Tate Way was designated on Nov. 3, 2006.

Kris Koester at the Champaign Public Works Department said the sign likely will come down by the end of the year. And if Loren wants the sign he can request it, said Koester.

Ag data blast from the past

“When I was a student in agriculture back in the ’90s, Mumford Hall had a DTN machine which displayed up-to-the-minute commodity prices. It was very useful and interesting to see, especially for an agricultural-based student. The machine is no longer there, any reason why they removed it?”

DTN stood for Data Transmission Network when the information was transmitted by satellite, said Darrel Good, professor emeritus in the University of Illinois’ Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics.

“I believe that service is now owned by the Progressive Farmer and simply goes by dtn. The DTN machine we had in Mumford Hall was removed when much of the information provided by DTN became available at no cost online and DTN subscriptions also became available online,” he said.

Good said the satellite dish for the DTN system is still there.