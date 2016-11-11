Tuscola has quite the crew

Photo by: Provided Longtime Tuscola chain crew members, from left, Joe Harris, John Harris, Bob Taylor and Dave Lohr are honored for their service during a break in the action at Tuscola's Oct. 29 playoff game against Oblong. Video

TUSCOLA — Midway through the 1982 high school football season, John Harris waited out a pregame thunderstorm in a shed near the football field at Tuscola High School. As the rain let up, he ventured toward the sideline when a member of the chain crew approached and asked if he wouldn't mind filling in for the game.

"They needed a fourth man, someone to put the clip on the chain," Harris said.

He was on the chain the following week, and the week after that.

"I just kept going back," Harris said. "I liked it a lot and stayed as long as I could."

Harris, 80, has been at it for 35 seasons. His twin brother Joe Harris and longtime friend Bob Taylor, 69, joined him on the crew the year after he started. This will be their last season.

"I can't get up and down the sideline anymore," John Harris said.

His comrades are in similar boats. All three will be on the chain crew Saturday when top-ranked Tuscola hosts Hardin-Calhoun in a Class 1A semifinal. Should the Warriors win, they'll be back for one more game the following week.

That trio, along with Dave Lohr, who had served on the crew from 1978 until two years ago, were honored for their service during Tuscola's first-round playoff win against Oblong on Oct. 29.

"We thought we should recognize all the years of volunteering and service by those men," Tuscola athletic director Ryan Hornaday said. "We presented them with plaques and had a nice statement about them."

Their efforts haven't come without some bumps and bruises. In the early days, John Harris found himself on the bottom of a couple of piles involving players who came tumbling into the sideline. As the years went on, he avoided the collisions.

"You learn some tricks of the trade," he said. "I just lay that (marker) down and get behind the boys when they start coming toward the sideline."

The Harris boys, 1954 Tuscola graduates, have been following Warriors football since they moved to town from Sullivan for their senior year.

"They were pretty good that year, too," Joe Harris said.

Taylor is a 1965 Tuscola graduate. He played offensive and defensive end for the Warriors and has been a regular at games since he was 4 years old.

"I missed a couple of years when I went into the service in 1967," he said.

He's enjoyed the front-row seat that comes with the gig that provides insight those sitting in the bleachers aren't privy to.

"It was always interesting to listen to what the coaches were wanting to do and what the kids did versus what they were told to do," Taylor said.

The quartet recently honored has been around for some of the best teams in Tuscola history.

"That 2006 team that won a state championship was really a terrific team," John Harris said.

The group has been around to see 26 playoff teams, two state championship teams and two runner-up teams. And while their allegiances have always lain with the Warriors, there was no cheering during the games as they were serving as game officials.

"We can't do any hollering or anything like that," Joe Harris said.

He would even advise the coaches of the opposing teams if they should request a measurement from the officials to verify a first down.

"I've done that a few times over the years," he said. "Right is right and wrong is wrong; we're supposed to be unbiased."

And they were favorites of area officials, too, as their familiar faces were welcomed ones on the visitor's sideline in Douglas County.

"Lots of times you go to places and it's whoever somebody can pull out of the stands or somebody's dad or somebody might do it for a couple of years. These guys did it for decades," Hornaday said. "They're good guys and they get along with everybody."

While they won't be working in an official capacity next season, the guys all vow to be in attendance next season when the Warriors get back to action for the 2017 season. They just won't have those premier seats.

"I ain't gonna quit going," Joe Harris said. "I've followed them for too long."