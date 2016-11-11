UI chancellor: 'Take a deep breath'

URBANA — Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones today reaffirmed the university’s commitment to diversity and again asked the campus to “take a deep breath” as the nation moves forward from the presidential election.

At a previously scheduled ceremony honoring those who received awards for their leadership on diversity, Jones said he had planned to talk about his goals in that area, but “that was before Tuesday’s election and before the unfolding of the reactions to the results that we’ve seen play out here and at universities around the nation and the world.”

His remarks were made public even as anti-Trump protesters marched down the Quad.

Jones had issued a shorter statement on Wednesday in response to anxiety on campus about unconfirmed reports of Trump supporters targeting minorities and others.

He emphasized that the university won’t tolerate racism, bigotry or violence but also made a plea for reasoned debate around difficult issues, an area where universities can lead the way.

“For more than 200 years, every one of our presidential elections has reminded us that there is ground to cover and often to be re-plowed before we truly live up to the aspirations in the name of our nation – the United States of America. Due to the long, divisive tenor and tone of the campaign, I know that many of us are left afraid and uncertain about the future,” Jones said.

“As a product of southwestern Georgia and the son of sharecroppers who grew up during the Civil Rights movement, I know what it is like to live with racism on a daily basis. So, to be honest, I too have concerns for our future,” Jones said.

“But, I ask all of us to take a deep breath and to remember that election results don’t define us as individuals. We define ourselves by how we choose to act and how we decide to respond in challenging times.

“I’m not here as a Republican, Democrat or independent. I’m not here to debate who won or lost this week. We will have a new president in 70 days, and that is a fact. An election is a single point in time – and for 2016 that day that has come and gone. We have cast our votes, and now we must start to think strategically about how we will continue to advance our collective goals around inclusive excellence and diversity here at our university.

“We cannot control nor change the outcome of the election.

“We can control what we as individuals and as a community choose to do tomorrow and the next day and the next and the next.

“The fact that there are some deep and painful divisions in our country – deep and painful divisions in our state and even in this community – is indisputable. Whether those gaps are around race, immigration, ideology, or economic opportunity – they are real and they too often manifest in ways that do not seek to find ways to bridge differences, but instead to amplify and to exploit them.

“There are those who would say events like this one today celebrating our efforts around diversity and inclusion are, in fact, contributors to these disruptions. That these events are, themselves, divisive.

As far as I’m concerned, that is a blatant hijacking of some of the fundamental principles that underlie the founding of our nation and most certainly are the bedrock principles on which our own land-grant university was established one hundred fifty years ago.

“Over the past couple of years – and certainly over the very long course of this presidential campaign – the rhetoric, tone and language we’ve experienced has contributed to a polarizing of beliefs and more significantly, could lead to a to a paralyzing of our progress.

We cannot – we must not – allow this to happen. That is our individual and collective responsibility as a university and a community.

“These disputes and debates that we’ve seen play out seem to have little interest in offering solutions or even in opening up rudimentary exchanges of differing viewpoints. Instead, they seem focused on distracting our attention and our energy from taking actions that help bring us together, even around difficult and uncomfortable topics. They seem to seek to replace substantive, thoughtful and empathetic discussions and disagreements with name calling and shouting.

“If we cannot even talk about our differences and how they impact our society – how they impact us in our daily lives - how will we ever be able to move forward?” he asked.

“And now, we in this room and across this campus have some choices we can make.

“We can be angry. We can be disappointed. We can even be fearful.

“But, what we cannot do is give up and stop engaging. We cannot bury ourselves in our fears and disappointment nor in our books and scholarship and jobs.

“In the weeks, months and years post this election, we can stand up together and demonstrate by our words and more critically, by our actions, that diversity and differences don’t divide us. But instead, they bring us together and let us accomplish things that others imagine to be impossible.”

He reiterated the UI’s commitment to diversity, saying it’s not measured by quotas or skin color but by the student experiences, discoveries and innovations shared on campus.