Area history, Nov. 12, 2016

Today is Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, the November term of the Champaign County court starts grinding today, when the juries are to report for service. Only 13 cases are on the civil docket, and it is expected that there will be little work for the juries. The trial of criminal cases will begin once the civil cases have been disposed of.

In 1966, Champaign's last football game as a single high school will be branded deep in the heart of Urbana Coach Warren Smith and the losing Tigers. The quick and eager Maroons literally swamped a big, strong Urbana team, 40-0, to the utter disbelief of a predominantly hometown Urbana crowd. Urbana coughed up eight fumbles, was intercepted once and had a punt blocked in the rout. Champaign finished the season 9-0 while Urbana is 8-1. Champaign is the undisputed Big 12 champion.

In 2001, University of Illinois students will vote today and Tuesday on whether they are willing to pay more in fees to expand campus recreation facilities. An increase of $77 per semester in fees would cover renovations and expansions at the Intramural-Physical Education and Campus Recreation East buildings.