Catlin, Oakwood IGAs closing on day before Thanksgiving

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette The IGAs in Catlin, above, and Oakwood are set to close Nov. 23.

The grocery stores in two Vermilion County communities are set to close the day before Thanksgiving.

Employees at the Oakwood IGA, 100 S. Scott St., and Catlin IGA, 102 N. Sandusky St., confirmed both will close Nov. 23.

"We've known for a while, but he just made it public today," said Catlin employee Connie Baker, referring to Jesse Mitsdarffer, who owns both businesses.

Business "has been going down for about five years since a lot of (customers) are going up to Meijer and other stores up north" in Danville.

Mitsdarffer did not return calls Friday.

Baker and Michelle Miller, a deli employee at the Oakwood store, said there are no signs about the impending closings posted at either location.

But "if they ask, we're telling them," Miller said.

"They're surprised, mad," she said of some customers. "They can't believe it. It's going to be especially hard on the elderly."

Some Catlin residents said they're not that surprised. They said portions of the shelves and freezers are only about half full and haven't been restocked.

Mitsdarffer has owned and run the Catlin IGA for about 10 years. He opened the Oakwood location in August 2010, a few months after the previous store — the Oakwood Grocery — shut down unexpectedly.

Each store has about 10 employees.