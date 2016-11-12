Champaign makes Star Library List for eighth straight year
CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Public Library maintained its place on the Library Journal's Star Library List for the eighth year in a row.
Champaign, which received three-star status out of five, is one of 19 Illinois libraries included on a list of 260 nationwide.
Every library is placed in an expenditure category, with Champaign's falling into the $5 million to $9.9 million category.
Making the list is determined by library visits, circulation/e-circulation, program attendance and public internet use, according to Library Journal, a trade publication.
"We're really fortunate to have a terrific professional staff," said Evelyn Shapiro, the library's promotion manager. "We enjoy tremendous support in this community. It's really a town that loves their library."
