Playoffs have 'em pumped in Monticello

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Monticello High School juniors Emma Helferich, left, and Aly Day decorate the bleacher railings with purple streamers Friday as the Sages practice behind them for Saturday's home quarterfinal playoff game. Image

MONTICELLO — Entering town from the north on Market Street, one of the first things visitors are greeted with is a purple-and-gold display in the front yard of Monticello quarterback Caleb Hanson's house.

"QB 1" reads one of the signs, and "Hanson" is spelled out on large letters across the front lawn.

Farther into town, there are plenty of reminders that the Sages are in the midst of a deep football playoff run, with a team racking up wins at a rate that hasn't been seen around here in a quarter century.

Streamers and balloons in the school's colors drape the utility poles through the city's main drag; the windows of businesses have "Go Sages" painted on them; the marquee at First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust provides the time and weather with a purple background and gold numbers; and "M" flags are flying all over town — just like "W" flags are in all of Cubs Country.

Heck, there's even a fire hydrant near the high school painted purple and gold as the Sages (11-0) host Farmington (11-0) at 2 p.m. today in a Class 3A quarterfinal.

"The town is abuzz; people are excited," Monticello resident Brad Peters said on his lunch break earlier this week.

They're no strangers to good football around here as Cully Welter has led the program to the postseason in each of his eight seasons at the helm, including a trip to the quarterfinals last fall. But it has been since 1991 that an unbeaten Monticello team has gone this deep, when Hud Venerable took three straight blemish-free teams to the state semifinals.

"This is one of the best teams we've seen, and we've lived here for about 20 years," Monticello resident Jeff Trusner said. "We expected a good team, but we didn't expect them to be at this level."

It's why everyone around here is so excited. And all those decorations that were flying in the aftermath of last week's win against Westville, they got a fresh update Friday, thanks to the school's pep club and sponsor Mindy Donahue.

Donahue and the pep club, which numbers about 160 students, met Friday afternoon in the cafeteria to decorate the area around the football field, the school and the streets in town with balloons, streamers and signs.

"I've got a lot more volunteers because the excitement is building," Donahue said. "I think people know this is a great, great team, and they're excited to follow the team and Coach Welter."

Seasons like this one were the expectation when Welter came aboard for the 2009 season. Welter had come from Aledo, where his teams reached the playoffs in all of his 11 seasons there, including three state titles and two runner-up finishes.

"We knew we had a coach, and we knew we were going to have some success all through the time he was here," said Art Sievers, a longtime Monticello fan and historian. "Except for 2010, when we barely snuck into the playoffs at 5-4, we've gone in with a chance of going pretty deep."

And that's where they find themselves today, with a community already known for its tremendous support of the athletic programs, bending over backward to show its enthusiasm.

"Last week, when they came back from the game, the sirens were blaring, and everybody was out; it was a huge welcome home," Monticello's John Nodeen said. "If they win this game this weekend, I'm sure they're all going to be on a fire truck riding around the square."

Whatever happens, this group of Sages has already created memories they and the folks around town will be talking about for years to come.

"School years just seem to go better when you have winning football teams, there's no doubt about that," Sievers said.