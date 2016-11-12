Rauners' income in 2015: $187.6 million
CHAMPAIGN — His federal tax returns, released in part Friday, show that Gov. Bruce Rauner and wife Diana had an adjusted gross income of more than $187.6 million last year, and he said he intends to give much of it away.
Rauner's 2015 income is almost three times his 2014 adjusted gross income of $57.5 million.
"I believe as the good book says: 'To whom much has been given, from much is expected in return,'" he said after speaking at a Veterans Day event at Round Barn Banquet Center in Champaign. "I've been very blessed. I didn't inherit any money, but I worked hard.
"And as I told my six kids, they're not going to inherit much of it. We're going to be giving it away. We created a foundation and we give away money both in the foundation as well as personally."
Rauner, a large equity investor who has said that he would not take his $177,412 a year governor's salary, paid $43.3 million in federal taxes and $6.9 million in state taxes.
He said he was "proud of the fact that for 23 years I built a successful investment firm with a number of partners."
He also disclosed that his Rauner Family Foundation made more than $11.3 million in contributions last year, including $500,00 to Harvard University; $400,000 to the Ounce of Prevention Fund, a group that supports early childhood education; $250,000 each to Dartmouth, Stanford and Yale; and smaller amounts to the Nature Conservancy, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Roger Baldwin Foundation for Reproductive Rights and Teach for America.
"We made a lot of money along the way and this is our chance to now give back that money and we're proud to do it," the governor said.

