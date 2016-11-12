Salvation Army's red kettles rolling out next week

CHAMPAIGN — If you're having a hard time making the transition from election season to holiday season, maybe the sight of red kettles and the sound of ringing bells will help.

The Salvation Army of Champaign County will roll out its red kettles next week, officially launching its signature holiday fund drive Nov. 18 at about 26 locations.

Typically, kettles are stationed around Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, Mahomet and Rantoul retail spots and other locations, offering donors a chance to contribute on their way in and out the doors.

Hundreds of volunteer bell ringers are still needed to tend the kettles for two-hour shifts throughout the campaign, which will wrap up Dec. 24.

Last year, the Red Kettle drive was launched with a goal of raising $477,000. This year's financial goal will be announced on the morning of the kick-off, according to Maj. Tom McDowell.

The money raised funds the Salvation Army's programs. One of the largest of those is a food pantry that helps feed needy families, McDowell said.

"We handle and give away $20,000 worth of bread every month," he said.

The agency will also be seeking funding for a program that replaced its Stepping Stone Men's Shelter that closed in March with one that puts up men, women and families in need of a place to stay in extended stay hotels.

The program requires the adults to seek employment and save money to help achieve independence. It's financially sustainable and has already racked up successes, McDowell said.

"We can help two families with it every week of the year, and expand on it with every $50 donation," he said.

Anyone or any volunteer groups interested in taking on bell-ringing shifts can register and sign up for times at ringbells.org.